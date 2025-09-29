Summer's extreme heat wave created record power demand

Korea reported record-high electricity demand this summer amid a prolonged heat wave, the industry ministry said Monday.The country's maximum electricity demand reached an estimated 104.1 gigawatts on Aug. 25, setting a new record high, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The nationwide average temperature for the June-August period stood at 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.2 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing last year's 25.6 degrees Celsius to mark the highest level ever.Industry Minister Kim Jeong-gwan visited the Korea Power Exchange and Korea Electric Power Corporation earlier in the day, where he praised workers for their efforts to ensure a stable power supply during the summer and discussed ways to strengthen industrial and energy cooperation, his office said.The industry ministry currently oversees energy policy, but the task will be transferred to the environmental ministry under a government reorganization plan."The energy sector plays a key role in helping companies and industries maintain competitiveness amid fierce global competition. Even after the government reorganization, we will continue to explore ways for industry and energy to work closely together," Kim said.Yonhap