 Summer's extreme heat wave created record power demand
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Summer's extreme heat wave created record power demand

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 14:46 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 14:50
This file photo shows a weather agency official pointing to a map of Korea, with areas under a special heat wave advisory marked in red across most of the country on July 30. [YONHAP]

This file photo shows a weather agency official pointing to a map of Korea, with areas under a special heat wave advisory marked in red across most of the country on July 30. [YONHAP]

 
Korea reported record-high electricity demand this summer amid a prolonged heat wave, the industry ministry said Monday.
 
The country's maximum electricity demand reached an estimated 104.1 gigawatts on Aug. 25, setting a new record high, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
 

Related Article

The nationwide average temperature for the June-August period stood at 25.7 degrees Celsius (78.2 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing last year's 25.6 degrees Celsius to mark the highest level ever.
 
Industry Minister Kim Jeong-gwan visited the Korea Power Exchange and Korea Electric Power Corporation earlier in the day, where he praised workers for their efforts to ensure a stable power supply during the summer and discussed ways to strengthen industrial and energy cooperation, his office said.
 
The industry ministry currently oversees energy policy, but the task will be transferred to the environmental ministry under a government reorganization plan.
 
"The energy sector plays a key role in helping companies and industries maintain competitiveness amid fierce global competition. Even after the government reorganization, we will continue to explore ways for industry and energy to work closely together," Kim said.

Yonhap
tags electricity kepco heat

More in Economy

Summer's extreme heat wave created record power demand

Critics worry split could leave Finance Ministry 'just a tax agency'

Seoul won't expand land transaction permit zones, mayor says

Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop

Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations hit major impasse as Trump demands $350 billion investment 'up front'

Related Stories

Kepco's troubles

Kepco posts operating loss, high fuel prices continue to bite

High usage

Kepco's adjusted unit fuel cost to remain unchanged

Second-quarter electricity rate setting postponed
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)