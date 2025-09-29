 Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 18:44 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:38
Staff and executives at Mirae Asset Global Investments' Global X branches [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

Staff and executives at Mirae Asset Global Investments' Global X branches [MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS]

 
Mirae Asset Global Investments' total assets under management surpassed 450 trillion won ($321 billion), the company said Monday.
 
The company's total assets from 16 regions around the world — including the United States, Canada, India, Japan and Australia — totaled 456 trillion won as of Monday, according to Mirae Asset. According to the company, it first surpassed 250 trillion won in late 2022, then jumped to 305 trillion won by the end of 2023 and to 378 trillion won by the end of 2024.
 

Related Article

 
Mirae Asset Global established its Hong Kong branch in 2003, marking the first time a Korean asset management company expanded overseas. Currently, 45 percent of its total assets are sourced from outside of Korea, and the global exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets under management of Mirae Asset Global Investments have recently surpassed 250 trillion won.
 
The company has primarily emphasized its role as a long-term investment partner for retirement funds. This year, the company introduced its automated retirement pension adviser, "M-Robo," marking the first comprehensive asset management service in Korea to do so.
 
Since 2021, Mirae Asset has served as the lead manager for the government’s pension investment pool, expanding public institution deposits, diversifying asset allocations, and launching the pool’s first-ever alternative investment product. The company has also expanded its investments into global assets such as overseas real estate, infrastructure and international financial institutions — a strategy that has reportedly enhanced both stability and returns.
 
On Sept. 25, Mirae Asset Global Investments signed a memorandum of understanding with blockchain platform Avalanche to introduce innovative financial solutions incorporating blockchain technology in countries where such products are permitted. Mirae will also seek to strengthen synergies with its international affiliates, including U.S.-based AI firm Wealthspot and Australian robo-advisory company Stockspot, to adapt to the era of AI-driven finance.
 
“Mirae Asset Global Investments has taken on continuous challenges in global capital markets for the past 28 years, elevating the stature of Korea’s financial industry,” said Rhie Chun-yong, vice chairman of Mirae Asset Global Investments. “We will continue to protect our clients’ trust through honest and principled management, and fulfill our responsibilities as a global asset manager.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Mirae Mirae Asset Global Investments

More in Finance

Woori to invest $57B over 5 years in advanced industries, underserved community support

Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide

S. Korea's equity benchmark to reach 4,000 in next 12 months: JPMorgan

Seoul shares sharply rebound on reviving rate cut hope; won sharply up

Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop

Related Stories

Mirae reports $288B assets under management globally on strong ETF growth

Mirae ETF assets worth more than 250 trillion won, now 12th largest worldwide

Mirae Asset Global Investments becomes 12th-largest ETF manager in November

Mirae Asset consortium invests $200 million in Essex Solutions

Mirae Asset acquires Australian company in global AI push
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)