Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 18:44 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:38
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Mirae Asset Global Investments' total assets under management surpassed 450 trillion won ($321 billion), the company said Monday.
The company's total assets from 16 regions around the world — including the United States, Canada, India, Japan and Australia — totaled 456 trillion won as of Monday, according to Mirae Asset. According to the company, it first surpassed 250 trillion won in late 2022, then jumped to 305 trillion won by the end of 2023 and to 378 trillion won by the end of 2024.
Mirae Asset Global established its Hong Kong branch in 2003, marking the first time a Korean asset management company expanded overseas. Currently, 45 percent of its total assets are sourced from outside of Korea, and the global exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets under management of Mirae Asset Global Investments have recently surpassed 250 trillion won.
The company has primarily emphasized its role as a long-term investment partner for retirement funds. This year, the company introduced its automated retirement pension adviser, "M-Robo," marking the first comprehensive asset management service in Korea to do so.
Since 2021, Mirae Asset has served as the lead manager for the government’s pension investment pool, expanding public institution deposits, diversifying asset allocations, and launching the pool’s first-ever alternative investment product. The company has also expanded its investments into global assets such as overseas real estate, infrastructure and international financial institutions — a strategy that has reportedly enhanced both stability and returns.
On Sept. 25, Mirae Asset Global Investments signed a memorandum of understanding with blockchain platform Avalanche to introduce innovative financial solutions incorporating blockchain technology in countries where such products are permitted. Mirae will also seek to strengthen synergies with its international affiliates, including U.S.-based AI firm Wealthspot and Australian robo-advisory company Stockspot, to adapt to the era of AI-driven finance.
“Mirae Asset Global Investments has taken on continuous challenges in global capital markets for the past 28 years, elevating the stature of Korea’s financial industry,” said Rhie Chun-yong, vice chairman of Mirae Asset Global Investments. “We will continue to protect our clients’ trust through honest and principled management, and fulfill our responsibilities as a global asset manager.”
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)