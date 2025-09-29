 S. Korea's equity benchmark to reach 4,000 in next 12 months: JPMorgan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

S. Korea's equity benchmark to reach 4,000 in next 12 months: JPMorgan

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 17:27
Mixo Das, third from left on stage, the head of Korea equity strategy at JPMorgan Chase, speaks during a panel discussion at the Korea Capital Market Conference in Seoul on Sept. 29. [YONHAP]

Mixo Das, third from left on stage, the head of Korea equity strategy at JPMorgan Chase, speaks during a panel discussion at the Korea Capital Market Conference in Seoul on Sept. 29. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's stock benchmark is expected to reach around 4,000 in the next 12 months, an analyst from JPMorgan Chase said on Monday.
 
"Our cost per target for the next 12 months is about 4,000, but we have a good case scenario for the cost per target going into 5,000 and maybe even beyond," said Mixo Das, the head of Korea equity strategy at JPMorgan.
 

Related Article

The analyst laid out three reasons that backed his assessment, including the coordinated global easing of monetary policies, which, he said, began with the United States.
 
"At a global level, we are very bullish on risk assets right now," Das said while speaking in a session at the Korea Capital Market Conference, a two-day meeting that began earlier in the day in Seoul.
 
"So we expect to see investors chasing risky assets and equities, and this probably is going to be a global phenomenon," he added.
 
The JPMorgan analyst highlighted Korea's competitiveness in cutting-edge technologies, such as defense, shipbuilding and high bandwidth memory used in artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, as another reason for the positive outlook.
 
He noted such sectors are unlikely to lose their share in the global market, underscoring that most of them are national security-sensitive industries protected by the government against Chinese competition.
 
Das, however, argued that to further boost investors' confidence, Korean companies should strengthen their returns to shareholders, and that ongoing government policy initiatives, such as its pending corporate code reform, should take a positive direction.
 
"So from many investors' perspectives, it is now a point in time where they need to wait and watch and see how these regulations or regulatory companies are executed," he said.
 
The event, hosted by the Korea Exchange, brought together officials from local and global financial institutions.

Yonhap
tags kospi jpmorgan stock

More in Finance

Woori to invest $57B over 5 years in advanced industries, underserved community support

Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide

S. Korea's equity benchmark to reach 4,000 in next 12 months: JPMorgan

Seoul shares sharply rebound on reviving rate cut hope; won sharply up

Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop

Related Stories

Stocks rebound after Biden promises trillions in spending

Volatility in store for Kospi with spikes in Covid cases

Analysts predict Seoul shares may further decline

Seoul shares sink over 1 percent ahead of tariff deadline, Q2 earnings

Kospi closes higher on extended foreign buying
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)