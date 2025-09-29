 Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:46
This photo shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

This photo shows the dealing room of Hana Bank in central Seoul on Sept. 26. [YONHAP]

Korean stocks opened higher Monday following the previous session's sharp drop.
 
The Kospi gained 39.57 points, or 1.17 percent, to 3,425.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
The Kospi tumbled 2.45 percent Friday on escalating tariff woes sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks that Korea's planned $350 billion investment is just "up front."
 

Related Article

Most shares started in positive territory.
 
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.96 percent, and chip giant SK hynix jumped 2.38 percent.
 
Leading battery maker LG Energy Solution increased 0.43 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 0.58 percent.
 
Defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 0.77 percent, and major pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics added 0.6 percent.
 
The local currency was traded at 1,406.4 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., down 0.42 percent from the previous session's quote of 1,412.4 won. 
 

Yonhap
tags Kospi Shares Korea

More in Finance

Woori to invest $57B over 5 years in advanced industries, underserved community support

Mirae Asset Global Investments surpasses 450 trillion won in total assets under management worldwide

S. Korea's equity benchmark to reach 4,000 in next 12 months: JPMorgan

Seoul shares sharply rebound on reviving rate cut hope; won sharply up

Seoul shares open higher after sharp drop

Related Stories

Kospi opens slightly lower as tech sell-off hits Wall Street

Kospi opens slightly higher as Trump tariff concerns continue

Kospi opens lower as market weighs Trump policy impact

Kospi closes up 1.26% to hit yearlong high on investor-friendly tax policy pivot

Kospi starts higher on U.S. gains
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)