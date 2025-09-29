Gmarket expands sellers' reach in Southeast Asia with Lazada partnership
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 17:53 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:39
Gmarket has partnered with Lazada, a Southeast Asian e-commerce platform owned by Alibaba International, to help expand the global sales channels of its 600,000 registered sellers, the commerce company said Monday.
Under the agreement, Gmarket sellers will be able to list about 20 million products on Lazada and sell them directly to customers in Southeast Asia, starting with Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. Sales channels will gradually expand to some 200 countries and regions where Alibaba has a presence, including Europe, South Asia, Latin America and the United States.
The new service emphasizes convenience for sellers. By simply completing a short consent process on Gmarket’s sales management site, sellers can add their products to Lazada.
Product management, orders and delivery will be handled in the same way as sales in Korea, with product and order numbers automatically synchronized with Lazada. Product information uploaded to Gmarket will also be automatically translated into local languages.
Logistical burdens will also be reduced. Sellers only need to ship products to Lazada’s logistics center in Incheon, after which Gmarket and Lazada will handle international delivery and customer service.
Headquartered in Singapore, Lazada has secured about 160 million users in Southeast Asia alone.
“This partnership allows Korean sellers to secure new revenue opportunities by tapping into Lazada’s strong customer base in Southeast Asia,” a Gmarket spokesperson said. “The product-linking service is the result of a strategic collaboration designed to help domestic sellers enter overseas markets more easily and stably.”
Gmarket and AliExpress Korea are subsidiaries of Grand Opus Holdings, a joint venture established by Korea’s Shinsegae Group and China’s Alibaba International. On Sept. 18, the Fair Trade Commission approved the establishment of the joint venture on the condition that Gmarket and AliExpress operate independently and refrain from sharing domestic consumer data such as names and identification.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NOH YU-RIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)