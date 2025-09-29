Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi surpasses 25 million customers
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 18:43 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:28
- CHO YONG-JUN
More than 25 million customers have visited Lotte’s West Lake mall in Hanoi, Vietnam, since the retailer opened the branch in 2023, three times the population of Hanoi itself.
Lotte Department Store, sharing the milestone, celebrated the second anniversary of Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi on Sept. 22. The company also shared its future plans to renovate 20 percent of the mall's stores next year on Monday.
Lotte said the West Lake branch surpassed 570 billion won ($407 million) in revenue as of August and expects to reach 1 billion won cumulative revenue by the end of 2026, an “extraordinary” feat considering the gross regional domestic product of Hanoi, according to the company.
Lotte Mall West Lake houses many of Lotte’s retail chains, including its shopping mall, supermarket, hotel, aquarium and cinema, resulting in a 354,000-square-meter (3.81-million-square-foot) mega-complex.
The success of Lotte Mall West Lake comes down to the popular brands in the store, Korean and local restaurants and a variety of pop-up events. The company has notably held 70 pop-up events throughout this year, including a Popmart pop-up store and a Swarovski and Ariana Grande collaboration pop-up. Lotte said the mall is the only location in Vietnam that houses Zara, Uniqlo, Muji, Pull&Bear and Massimo Dutti — the five fast fashion brands popular amongst the younger generations.
On top of the multiple Korean restaurants in the mall, Lotte Mall West Lake also managed to attract Japanese ramen franchise Ippudo Ramen in September, making it the first Ippudo Ramen branch in Hanoi, and plans to open the first Haidilao barbecue brand Sparkora BBQ branch in Vietnam in November.
Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi will renovate around 20 percent of its stores next year and plans to attract global luxury brands, while Lotte will look into possible locations for future branches.
