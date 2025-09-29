Naver, Hanjin team up for same-day and Sunday delivery
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:06 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 20:03
Naver is partnering with logistics firm Hanjin to offer more personalized shipping services — moving beyond just speed to deliver on specific dates and times selected by customers — as competition heats up in Korea’s e-commerce delivery sector.
Naver and Hanjin said on Monday that they are expanding their logistics partnership with services like “same-day delivery” and “Sunday delivery,” among other tailored options.
The two companies began working together in 2022 with the launch of the "Naver Arrival Guarantee" service and have since broadened their collaboration by diversifying delivery options.
Earlier this year, Naver rebranded its delivery service to “N Delivery,” which now includes same-day, next-day and Sunday delivery. It also introduced “Seller N Delivery” (translated), which allows sellers to directly tap into Hanjin’s nationwide logistics network.
This enables consumers to choose from a wider array of delivery options while giving small- and mid-sized sellers access to logistics infrastructure typically available only to large retailers.
“Our partnership with Naver is not just about providing logistics — it’s about building a trustworthy delivery environment for both sellers and customers,” a Hanjin official said. “We plan to continue enhancing our service quality.”
In addition to Hanjin, Naver also works with major fulfillment companies such as CJ Logistics, Fassto and Wekeep. It is also strengthening partnerships with cold chain specialists like Kurly and Dongwon to boost its competitiveness in overnight and refrigerated delivery services.
Naver’s strategy reflects a growing realization by companies that fast delivery alone is no longer enough to differentiate in a rapidly expanding e-commerce market. Personalized services — such as scheduled delivery by date or time and Sunday delivery — are becoming increasingly important in the industry.
“The first round of e-commerce competition was all about speed, but the second round is about quality and variety,” said one industry insider. “Delivery services tailored to consumers’ lifestyles will be key to gaining an edge.”
The value of online shopping transactions in Korea exceeded 242 trillion won ($173 billion) last year, according to Statistics Korea.
“While Coupang secured speed and reliability through in-house logistics, Naver is taking a different approach by offering a diverse set of delivery options through partnerships,” said an industry expert. “We’ll have to wait and see whether this alliance strategy can disrupt Coupang’s dominant position.”
