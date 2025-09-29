Samsung Heavy Industries signs MOU with Indian shipmaker Swan Defence and Heavy Industries
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 18:31 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:35
Samsung Heavy Industries signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Indian shipmaker Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, a shipyard located in Gujarat, western India, to cooperate in the shipbuilding and offshore sectors, the Samsung subsidiary said Monday.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries operates India’s largest dry dock — measuring 662 meters (2,172 meters) by 65 meters — and has the capacity to build very large crude carriers (VLCCs) and offshore facilities.
Through the partnership, Samsung Heavy Industries aims to collaborate with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries on engineering, procurement and production management (EPM) for newbuild vessels, as well as offshore projects, to establish a production foothold in the Indian market and expand its operations in stages.
Samsung Heavy Industries has been upping its efforts to expand its global network. Last year, the company collaborated with China’s PaxOcean shipyard to construct tankers, and in August of this year, it signed a partnership with U.S.-based defense contractor Vigor Marine Group to maintain and operate naval support ships.
“This collaboration brings together our technology and their market presence, creating a win-win model for both parties,” said Namgoong Geum-sung, head of production support at Samsung Heavy Industries. “We will continue to seek new growth opportunities in the future.”
“We’re excited to partner with a global leader like Samsung Heavy Industries and look forward to exploring new business opportunities together,” said Swan Defence and Heavy Industries CEO Vipin Kumar Saxena.
Korean shipbuilders are increasingly pursuing partnerships and local footholds in India as the Indian government pushes to transform the country into a global shipbuilding hub by 2030. In July, HD Hyundai signed a similar MOU with India’s state-run Cochin Shipyard, covering vessel design, equipment support and work force training.
