OpenAI names ex-Google Korea president as inaugural head

OpenAI, the U.S.-based artificial intelligence (AI) giant that developed ChatGPT, said on Monday that it has appointed Kim Kyoung-hoon, former president of Google Korea, as the inaugural head of its newly opened Korean office, OpenAI Korea.Kim will serve as the general manager of OpenAI Korea, which was recently established to meet growing AI demand in Korea, according to OpenAI.An industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience in global information technology and consulting, Kim will oversee OpenAI's strategic partnerships and the expansion of the AI ecosystem in Korea, it added.He led Google Korea from 2021 until recently, where he expanded the company's advertising business in the country and strengthened Korea's AI and digital ecosystem through programs supporting developers and startups.OpenAI said Kim will play a central role in supporting its goal of accelerating Korea's AI transformation and helping the country become a leading global hub for AI adoption and innovation.Korea has become an important market for OpenAI, with ChatGPT's weekly active users in the country rising more than fourfold over the past year."I will contribute to helping Korea lead the global AI industry by combining Korea's innovative capabilities with OpenAI's technology," Kim said.Yonhap