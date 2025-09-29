A geometric park in the city: Parc André Citroën (KOR)

On the Left Bank of the Seine in Paris’s 15th arrondissement once stood the Citroën automobile factory. When production moved elsewhere in 1970, the fate of the site became a subject of long debate. In 1985, the city launched an international design competition for a “park for the 21st century” on 14 hectares of this land. The jury made the unusual decision to select two winners — landscape architects Alain Provost and Gilles Clément — because neither of their complementary visions could be discarded.Since the 19th century, urban parks aimed to replicate natural forests, as with New York’s Central Park. Parc André Citroën, however, broke that tradition. Named after the car company’s founder, it introduced a rigorously geometric and artificial order. The design reflected both the site’s industrial legacy and the evolving aesthetics of the modern city, suggesting new possibilities for future-oriented urban parks.At its core stands a monumental greenhouse with vertical proportions reminiscent of a temple to plants. Along a linear water channel are seven pavilions that evoke everyday scenery. Together they create a hybrid of landscape and architecture — what critics have called architectural landscaping. Even the trees are planted in grids, forming a forest defined by straight lines.The park’s six themed gardens, aligned in sequence, are named for colors and metals — gold, silver, red, green, yellow and blue. Each symbolizes planets, days of the week or sensory experiences. At the park’s entry and exit points, independent gardens explore other ideas, such as black and white contrasts or the theme of movement.Overall, the project is a collection of nine smaller gardens unified under a geometric framework. Each landscape architect designed distinctive sections, but the order is consistent. Visitors encounter diverse sensory experiences that remain anchored in symmetry and proportion.Binding the park together is a vast central lawn, measuring 23,400 square meters. This open space provides a communal area that contrasts with the more enclosed gardens. Cutting across the grounds is a diagonal path stretching 630 meters. It functions like a skewer, linking the various elements from one edge of the city to the riverbank. Following this path, visitors move through a sequence of landscapes before reaching the Seine itself — Paris’s largest natural presence.Parc André Citroën combines fragments into a coherent whole. Architecture and landscape, geometry and symbolism, industrial memory and urban future converge in a park that still feels original decades after its creation.시트로엥 자동차의 생산 공장은 파리 15구 센강 좌안에 있었다. 1970년 공장을 이전하면서 남겨진 땅의 이용을 두고 오랜 기간 논의했다. 1985년, 14ha의 핵심지역에 ‘21세기를 위한 공원’을 주제로 국제 현상경기를 열었고, 이례적으로 알랭 프로보와 질 클레망이 공동 당선되었다. 유사한 스타일인 두 조경가의 서로 다른 아이디어들을 무엇 하나 버리기 아까웠기 때문이다.19세기 이래 도시공원은 뉴욕의 센트럴파크와 같이 자연 숲의 재현이 목표였다. 반면 자동차 회사 설립자의 이름을 딴 앙드레 시트로엥 공원은 철저하게 인위적인 기하학적 질서를 도입했다. 산업기지였던 장소성과 현대도시의 변화된 미학을 따라 미래지향적 공원의 강력한 가능성을 선보였다.수직적 비례의 대온실은 마치 식물의 신전같이 기념비적이고, 인공 수로에 나란한 7개의 정자는 일상적 풍경을 연상시킨다. 건축과 조경을 혁신적으로 통합해 조경형 건축 또는 건축형 공원이 되었다. 수목들도 사각형 평면의 기하학적 숲을 이룬다. 특히 6개의 직렬 정원은 금·은·빨강·초록·노랑·파랑 등 금속과 색채의 이름이 붙었고 행성과 요일, 감각 등을 은유하고 있다. 또한 공원 시작과 끝 지점에는 흑과 백의 정원, 움직임의 정원 등 독특한 주제 정원들이 독립해 있다.이 공원은 9개의 다양한 작은 공원으로 이루어진 집합체다. 두 조경가는 각자 독창적인 부분 정원을 계획했다. 여러 가지 감각을 체험하는 작은 정원들은 일관된 기하학적 질서로 통일된다. 중앙부에 조성한 2만3400㎡, 7000여 평의 넓은 잔디광장은 공원 전체를 통합하는 개방 공간이다. 630m의 대각선 길은 여러 부분을 꿰는 꼬챙이같이 공원을 가로지른다. 도시의 끝에서 꼬챙이 길을 따라 다양한 정원들을 체험하다 보면 어느덧 파리의 가장 큰 자연, 센강에 다다른다. 부분과 전체, 건축과 조경, 신화와 미래가 일체를 이룬 신선한 공원이다.