Battery fire exposes vulnerabilities in Korea’s e-government (KOR)

A lithium-ion battery fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon disabled 647 e-government systems, halting services such as online civil applications, mobile ID and postal functions. The disruption left citizens struggling with delays in everyday transactions that had come to rely on digital platforms.The NIRS integrates and manages information systems for central ministries, local governments and public institutions, serving as the backbone of the digital state. That such a critical facility could be paralyzed by a single battery fire highlights glaring weaknesses in national crisis management. The government’s oft-touted status as a “UN-recognized model e-government” was cast in doubt.The fire raises serious questions about oversight. The battery involved had already passed its recommended ten-year life span. It was installed just 60 centimeters from servers, short of the 90-centimeter U.S. standard. According to officials, sparks erupted when a worker shut off an uninterruptible power supply to separate the unit. Given recent incidents of battery fires in aircraft and factories, critics question why stronger precautions were not in place. Responsibility must be determined for aging equipment left in use, lax safety protocols and inadequate supervision.The larger concern is resilience. Fires, cyberattacks and terrorism all pose risks to national IT infrastructure. Effective response requires robust backup capacity to restore services quickly. While the NIRS has mirrored data across its Daejeon, Daegu and Gwangju centers, preparations for simultaneous outages were insufficient. Plans to add redundancy through a new facility in Gongju and cloud integration were delayed over budget constraints, leaving vulnerabilities exposed.The contrast with the private sector is striking. After the 2022 Pangyo data center fire, companies such as Kakao and Naver invested heavily in tripling their backup systems. Government leaders have often imposed harsh penalties on telecom and financial firms for data leaks and service failures. This incident now raises doubts over whether the state itself meets the standards it demands of others.In the AI era, data centers are both the arteries and heart of society’s information systems. Any failure reverberates widely. The Daejeon fire revealed how fragile the foundations of Korea’s e-government remain. The government must prioritize swift restoration of services while developing comprehensive preventive measures to ensure such a crisis does not recur.국가정보자원관리원(국정자원) 대전 본원 전산실에서 발생한 리튬이온 배터리 화재로 전자정부 업무 시스템 647개가 동시에 중단됐다. 이 사고로 전자민원, 모바일 신분증, 우체국 전자 서비스 등 국민 생활과 직결되는 기능들이 한꺼번에 마비되면서 국민이 큰 불편을 겪어야 했다.국정자원은 중앙행정기관·지방자치단체·공공기관의 정보 시스템과 국가정보통신망을 통합 구축하고 운영·관리하는 기관이다. 디지털 정부의 심장 역할을 하는 이런 기관의 기능이 배터리 화재 하나로 무너진 것은 국가 위기 관리에 큰 구멍이 뚫려 있음을 보여준다. 정부가 자랑해온 ‘유엔 인정 우수 전자정부’의 민낯이 드러난 것이다.불이 난 배터리는 권장 사용 기한(10년)이 이미 지난 상태였다. 그 위치도 서버와 불과 60㎝ 떨어져 미국 간격 기준(최소 90㎝)보다 좁았다. 화재 경위 역시 납득하기 어렵다. 작업자가 무정전 전원장치(UPS)를 내리고 배터리를 분리하던 중 불꽃이 튀어 화재가 발생했다고 한다. 최근 여객기나 공장 등에서 벌어졌던 잦은 배터리 화재 사고를 고려했을 때 만일에 대비한 안전 대책을 소홀히 하지 않았나 의심스럽다. 노후 배터리 방치, 안전 규정 미비, 관리·감독 소홀 등 책임 소재를 철저히 규명해야 한다.국가 핵심 전산 기관의 화재, 사이버 공격, 테러 등에 대한 우려는 갈수록 커지고 있다. 중요한 것은 신속한 대응 및 복구 역량이다. 이를 위해서는 데이터 백업은 기본이고, 만일의 경우 서비스 작동을 신속히 재개해 주는 시스템 백업이 중요하다. 하지만 이번 사고에서는 신속히 서비스를 재개할 백업 시스템이 결여된 바람에 사태를 키우고 말았다. 국정자원은 대전·대구·광주 센터를 통해 데이터를 상호 백업하도록 해왔지만, 세 곳이 동시에 마비될 경우의 대책은 소홀했다. 특히 대전 본원을 공주 센터와 클라우드 이중화를 하려고 했지만 예산 문제 등으로 차일피일 미루다 사고를 당하고 말았다.정부는 SK텔레콤이나 KT, 롯데카드 등의 개인정보 유출 등 민간기업의 사고가 터질 때마다 징벌적 손해배상 등 엄벌을 외쳤다. 이번 사태를 보면 정부가 과연 민간기업을 질책할 입장인지 되묻게 한다. 오히려 민간기업들은 2022년 판교 데이터센터 화재 이후 삼중화 체계를 도입하는 등 대응을 강화했다. 민간에 엄격한 잣대를 들이대던 정부가 정작 스스로는 그 수준에 미치지 못한 것이다.인공지능(AI) 시대에 데이터센터는 정보의 혈관이자 심장이다. 예상치 못한 사고와 재난의 타격은 더 커질 수밖에 없다. 이번 사태는 전자정부 서비스가 얼마나 취약한 토대 위에 놓여 있는지를 보여준다. 정부는 신속한 서비스 재개에 총력을 기울이는 한편, 선제적이고 종합적인 대책으로 같은 일이 되풀이되지 않도록 해야 한다.