미국 비자 신청하세요? 찰리 커크에 대한 발언 금지

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:54
U.S. Threatens to Bar Foreigners Over Remarks About Charlie Kirk
MEXICO CITY — There is a new test for foreigners who want to enter the United States: What have they said about Charlie Kirk?
In the two weeks since Kirk was killed, U.S. officials said they have been searching for public comments celebrating or joking about his death, calling on the public to help. The penalty, officials say, is losing the right to enter the United States.
As a result, dozens of people appear to be in line to be barred from the country, including a Brazilian congressman, Mexican political commentators and a South African journalist, according to online posts from a State Department official.
“If you are here on a visa and cheering on the public assassination of a political figure, prepare to be deported,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week. “You are not welcome in this country.”
The search is part of the Trump administration’s broader campaign of retribution against anyone perceived to have trivialized, condoned or wrongly cast blame in Kirk’s killing. Most prominently, Disney temporarily pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s show amid conservative criticism of his comments about the shooting.
But the search also represents another striking case in which the administration appears to be using ideology as a litmus test for which foreigners can visit, work and live in the United States.
“This is highly unusual,” said Ricardo Zúñiga, a former senior State Department official. “Would the same rules apply to someone who ridiculed attacks on opponents of the administration?”
U.S. officials typically focus on whether a visa applicant is dangerous, he said, but under Trump, they have also scrutinized what people say online.
In January, Trump barred foreigners who might be hostile toward U.S. “citizens, culture, government, institutions or founding principles.” In March, Rubio ordered his staff to inspect some student visa applicants’ online posts for antisemitism. In June, the State Department required many applicants to make their social media content public. And in July, an official testified that online criticism of Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip could weigh against applicants.
“They’re trying to reset the boundaries on what is permissible speech,” Zúñiga said.
Tommy Pigott, a State Department spokesperson, in a statement called the policies “common sense” and “an essential component of our national security.”
미국에 입국하려는 외국인에게 새로운 시험이 추가됐다. 찰리 커크에 대해 어떤 말을 했는지 살펴봐야 한다.
커크가 사망한 지 2주가 지난 현재, 미국 정부는 그의 죽음을 축하하거나 농담하는 듯한 발언을 찾아내고 있으며, 제보도 요청하고 있다. 관계자들은 이런 발언의 대가는 미국 입국 자격 상실일 수 있다고 경고한다.
이에 따라 브라질 국회의원, 멕시코 정치 평론가, 남아프리카 언론인을 포함해 수십 명이 입국 금지 대상이 될 가능성이 있다고 미 국무부가 관리하는 온라인 사이트 게시글은 전했다.
마르코 루비오 국무장관은 지난주 “비자를 받아 이 나라에 왔는데 정치인의 공개 암살에 환호한다면 추방될 각오를 해야한다”면서 “그런 사람은 이 나라에 환영받지 못할 것”이라고 경고했다.
이번 조사는 커크의 살해를 사소하게 여기거나, 묵인하거나, 책임을 전가하는 것으로 보이는 사람들에 대한 트럼프 행정부의 광범위한 보복 캠페인의 일환이다. 지미 키멜이 사건에 대해 발언하자 보수층의 비판이 일면서 디즈니가 일시적으로 그의 프로그램을 중단한 것이 이중 가장 두드러진 사례다.
그러나 이는 또 다른 뚜렷한 흐름을 보여준다. 바로 행정부가 외국인의 미국 방문이나 취업, 거주 허용을 판단할 때 이념적 기준을 적용하고 있다는 점이다.
국무부 전 고위직인 리카르도 수니가는 “이는 매우 이례적인 일”이라고 말했다. 그는 또 “행정부에 반대하는 세력에 대한 공격을 조롱한 사람에게도 같은 규칙을 적용할 것인가”라고 반문했다.
미국은 그동안 비자 심사에서 신청자가 위험 인물인지에만 초점을 맞춰왔다. 하지만 트럼프 행정부는 이들의 온라인 발언까지 자세히 검토하고 있다.
지난 1월, 트럼프 대통령은 미국의 “국민, 문화, 정부, 제도, 건국 원칙”에 적대적인 외국인의 입국을 금지했다. 이어 3월에는 루비오 장관이 일부 유학생 비자 신청자의 소셜미디어 게시글에서 반유대주의 표현이 있는지 점검하도록 지시했다. 6월에는 국무부가 여러 신청자에게 자신의 소셜미디어를 공개하도록 요구했다. 7월에는 가자 지구에서 이스라엘의 전쟁을 비판하는 온라인 발언이 비자 심사에 불리하게 작용할 수 있다고 한 관계자가 증언하기도 했다.
수니가는 “그들은 허용 가능한 발언의 범위를 재설정하려 한다”고 말했다.
국무부 토미 피곳 대변인은 이에 대해 이러한 정책은 ‘상식적’이며 ‘국가 안보의 필수 요소’라고 밝혔다.
