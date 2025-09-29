Boy band Treasure announces dates for upcoming Asia tour
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 17:25
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
K-pop boy band Treasure has unveiled the dates for its upcoming Asia tour, with stops in seven major cities across the region, its agency YG Entertainment said on Monday.
The "Pulse On" tour will kick off with three concerts in Seoul from Oct. 10 to 12 at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul, according to a new poster shared on the agency’s official social media channels.
The group will then head overseas next year, with shows scheduled for March 6 in Macau; March 28 in Taipei, Taiwan; April 18 in Manila; April 25 and 26 in Jakarta, Indonesia; May 3 in Singapore; and May 9 and May 30 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
These newly announced performances bring the total number of confirmed shows in the tour to 26 across 14 cities, including previously revealed stops in Japan — Tokyo, Aichi, Fukuoka, Kanagawa and Osaka — which are slated from late October of this year through February of next year.
The Seoul concerts will also feature a Chuseok-themed fan event, complete with traditional Korean activities such as yutnori (a traditional board game played by throwing wood sticks), fortune pouches and a songpyeon (moon-shaped rice cake) spinning wheel.
Treasure released its second EP "The Second Step: Chapter Two" in October 2022, followed by its second full-length album "Reboot" in July 2023. After that, the band released two digital singles — one in 2023 and 2024 — and a special EP titled "Pleasure" this year.
The band recently released its third EP "Love Pulse" on Sept. 1
