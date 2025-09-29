EXO's Chen releases new EP, announces first solo concert in Korea
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 15:29
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
EXO’s Chen is stepping into a new musical chapter with “Arcadia,” trading ballads for boldness and mapping a personal journey toward paradise.
Chen is set to release his fifth EP “Arcadia” on Monday at 6 p.m., his agency INB100 said on the same day. The upcoming album, his first release in five months since he dropped his digital single “Broken Party” in April, could be described as “a journey away from the mundane and familiar toward a personal paradise,” the agency said.
“This album has a very different concept compared to my previous solo work,” Chen said in a written interview released by his agency on the same day. “I wanted to take on something new, and I think those changes and challenges represent the journey toward what I believe is ‘Arcadia.’”
The album features five tracks, including the title track and “Help Me (Somebody 2 Love,” both of which include lyrics written by Chen. The tracks are said to showcase a range of musical styles and moods.
"I interpreted ‘Arcadia’ not as a specific place but as the various goals we set for ourselves in our daily lives," he said. "Just as achieving one goal leads to setting another, the song tells the story of our continued pursuit of the dreams we envision."
For this album, Chen blends his signature emotive vocals with a trendy band sound.
“I wanted to move away from ballads and find new ways to express my strengths,” Chen said. “That’s when I thought, ‘What if I try a more energetic vocal style?’ Since it was a genre I hadn’t worked with before, I made more revisions than usual while writing the lyrics.”
“I’m grateful to be able to release another album,” the singer added. “Thanks to all the love and support, I’m excited to finally share this with the world. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it.”
Chen is also preparing for a solo concert of the same name — his first solo concert in Korea.
“I’ve had a solo tour in Japan before, which was an incredibly joyful experience,” he said. “This time, I’m just looking forward to sharing that same energy with fans again. The concert will feature a live band, and I think the key will be everyone singing and enjoying the music together.”
The EP comes 16 months after Chen’s fourth EP “Door” was released in May last year.
