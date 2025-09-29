ILLIT's Minju performs at League of Legends Champions Korea finals
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 11:04
- YOON SO-YEON
Singer Minju of the girl group ILLIT awed gamers on Sunday with her opening ceremony for the 2025 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) final round held in Incheon.
Minju performed the cinematic theme songs for the first two seasons of the League of Legends (LoL) games, "Bite Marks" and "Here, Tomorrow" at the Incheon Inspire Arena, donned in the dress of in-game character Katarina.
The 10,000 people inside the arena cheered as the ILLIT singer took the stage and put up her knives to officially begin the ceremonious event.
"I was so excited to perform for the finale ceremony for a game that I enjoy and like so much," Minju said in a press release on Monday. "I practice a lot to make this stage a great one, as both a game player and a fan. I hope that I helped cheer the players on."
Sunday's LCK final match ended with Gen.G defeating Hanwha Life Esports 3 to 1. This is the sixth time Gen. G has won the LCK.
Gen.G will proceed into the 2025 LoL World Championships as the first team from the LCK league.
Meanwhile, Minju's girl group ILLIT is set to hold two fan concerts "Glitter Day Encore" at the Olympic Hall on Nov. 8 and 9.
