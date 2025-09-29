Jimin, father and brother all top donors in Korea
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 14:10 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:55
Jimin of superstar boy band BTS, along with his father and younger brother, has become the first family of three to join the Green Noble Club — a network of Korea’s top individual donors — ChildFund Korea announced Monday.
Jimin’s younger brother, Ji-hyun, recently joined the club, following in the footsteps of his older brother and father, according to the child welfare organization. This is the first time a father and both sons have all been registered members of the Green Noble Club, according to the organization.
Launched in 2017, the Green Noble Club brings together Korea’s top individual donors. It has grown to include 548 members in just eight years.
Jimin first joined in 2021 after donating 100 million won ($71,280) to support youths preparing to leave the foster care system in Busan, as well as children from financially struggling households and those living in poor housing conditions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
Jimin’s father followed in 2022 by supporting ChildFund Korea’s i-Leader scholarship program, and his brother joined the club in May after completing his mandatory military service.
ChildFund Korea presented Jimin with a plaque of appreciation from Choi Bul-am, honorary chairman of the organization’s national donor board, and his father received a plaque from Chairman Hwang Young-key.
“Beyond financial support, the Jimin family’s good influence represents intergenerational sharing of philanthropy and the power of fandom culture,” Hwang said. “We will continue working to meaningfully improve the lives of children through warmhearted giving.”
