 Le Sserafim to debut first single 'Spaghetti' on Oct. 24
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:06 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:58
Girl group Le Sserafim [SOURCE MUSIC]

Girl group Le Sserafim will release its first single "Spaghetti" on Oct. 24, its agency Source Music said Monday.
 
The agency shared the news with a video of a restaurant-themed scheduler true to the title "Spaghetti." Each promotional content was also named in the theme of food, such as "Knocking Basil" to be released on Oct. 14, followed by "Weird Garlic" on Oct. 15 and "The Kick" on Oct. 20.
 

Preorders for the new single begin at 11 a.m. Monday. 
 
The new single comes seven months after its fifth EP "HOT" was released in March.
 
Le Sserafim performed in 18 regions around the world with its "Easy Crazy Hot" tour. The quintet will take the Tokyo Dome for the first time for its encore concerts on Nov. 18 and 19.
 
Girl group Le Sserafim's ″Spaghetti″ scheduler [SOURCE MUSIC]

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
