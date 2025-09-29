Stray Kids' 'Karma' album becomes best-selling in the U.S.
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 14:46 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:54
-
- KIM MIN-YOUNG
- [email protected]
Boy band Stray Kids’ fourth full-length album “Karma” is now the best-selling album in the United States this year.
“Karma,” released on Aug. 22, sold 400,000 physical copies in the United States. In just a little over a month, it is already the most-sold album from between Jan. 3 and Sept. 25, according to data compiled by music and entertainment analytics platform Luminate.
“Karma” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, marking the group’s seventh chart-topping album. With this achievement, Stray Kids became the first act in the 70-year history of the Billboard 200 to have seven consecutive albums debut at No. 1.
The album also received gold certification from the French National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing (SNEP) and recently topped the Greek album chart compiled by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) for week 38 of 2025.
With “Karma,” Stray Kids now has five albums that have reached No. 1 on the IFPI chart — including “5-STAR,” “Rock-Star,” “ATE” and the mixtape “Hop” — and remains the only Asian act to have more than two albums reach the top spot.
Stray Kids is scheduled to hold its “dominATE : celebrATE” concert on Oct. 18 and 19 at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium. The second night of the concert will also be livestreamed on the Beyond LIVE platform.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)