Thai star Nunew makes Korean debut with new single and upcoming fan event — in pictures

Nunew Chawarin poses for photos during a press event for the release of the single “Leave Me With Your Love,” at the Raum Convention Center in southern Seoul on Sept 29. [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Thai actor and singer Nunew Chawarin held a press conference on Monday at the Raum Convention Center in southern Seoul to celebrate the release of his first Korean single "Leave Me With Your Love."
During the press event, Nunew introduced the single to the media and shared his expectations for promoting in the K-pop industry.
“Leave Me With Your Love” was produced by El Capitxn, a renowned producer who has written and composed songs for BTS, ZeroBaseOne, Enhypen, STAYC and Tomorrow X Together.
"With this single, I want to showcase both my musical style and my performance skills," the artist told reporters. "This is a departure from what I used to do in Thailand, which leaned toward a cute style, so I hope people can see a different side of me — a more mature one."
Known as the “Son of the nation” and the “Pearl of Asia,” Nunew is no stranger to the entertainment scene. He has previously worked in television series such as “Cutie Pie” (2022), “Cutie Pie 2 You” (2023) and “The Next Prince” (2025). As a singer, he has released songs including “Anything” (2023), “Unforgettable” (2024), “Your Season” (2024), “First Date at Shibuya” (2024) and “Forever” (2025).
“Since I’m still young and have much to learn, I want to gain new experiences in different fields,” Nunew said regarding his decision to debut in Korea. “When I look at my K-pop seniors here, I see how amazing their dancing and singing skills are. I’ll keep working hard so I can improve and become a better artist too.”
Nunew is also preparing for a fan event that will take place on Oct. 1 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul. He shared plans to continue holding shows as part of his "Dream Catcher" concert tour as well.
“Leave Me With Your Love” drops on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the media event, where Nunew Chawarin posed for the cameras and answered questions from reporters.
BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ
]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
