 aespa releases new music video for 'Gabby's Dollhouse' film
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

aespa releases new music video for 'Gabby's Dollhouse' film

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:09 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:57
Girl group aespa's new music video for ″Dollhouse World,″ the ending credit film for ″Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Girl group aespa's new music video for ″Dollhouse World,″ the ending credit film for ″Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Girl group aespa released a new music video titled "Dollhouse World" as the ending credit song of "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie," upping moviegoers' anticipation for the upcoming 3-D animated film.
 
The music video was released on Saturday and features the four members of the K-pop quartet with parts of the "Gabby's Dollhouse" film.
 

Related Article

 
Within the video, aespa members are seen wearing Gabby's magical cat-ear hairband that the protagonist wears in the film, which viewers on YouTube commented as "cute" and "adorable."
 
The song will be played when the ending credits roll in theaters, which is slated to hit local cinemas on Friday.
 
The film is based on the Netflix series "Gabby's Dollhouse" (2021-) and revolves around teenage protagonist Gabby as her and Granma Gigi's road trip takes an unexpected turn when her dollhouse ends up with eccentric cat lady Vera.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags aespa music video SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

Thai star Nunew makes K-pop debut, hopes to work with BTS, Blackpink

Thai star Nunew makes Korean debut with new single and upcoming fan event — in pictures

Boy band Treasure announces dates for upcoming Asia tour

EXO's Chen releases new EP, announces first solo concert in Korea

Stray Kids' 'Karma' album becomes best-selling in the U.S.

Related Stories

aespa teams up with Hyundai Steel for industrial-themed 'Dirty Work' video

SM Entertainment unveils dates, lineup for 'SMTOWN Live 2025' at Gocheok Sky Dome

aespa to release first full-length album 'Armageddon' in May

aespa to release new single 'Dirty Work' on June 27

'Armageddon' is aespa's take on the AI era
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)