aespa releases new music video for 'Gabby's Dollhouse' film
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:09 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:57
YOON SO-YEON
Girl group aespa released a new music video titled "Dollhouse World" as the ending credit song of "Gabby's Dollhouse: The Movie," upping moviegoers' anticipation for the upcoming 3-D animated film.
The music video was released on Saturday and features the four members of the K-pop quartet with parts of the "Gabby's Dollhouse" film.
Within the video, aespa members are seen wearing Gabby's magical cat-ear hairband that the protagonist wears in the film, which viewers on YouTube commented as "cute" and "adorable."
The song will be played when the ending credits roll in theaters, which is slated to hit local cinemas on Friday.
The film is based on the Netflix series "Gabby's Dollhouse" (2021-) and revolves around teenage protagonist Gabby as her and Granma Gigi's road trip takes an unexpected turn when her dollhouse ends up with eccentric cat lady Vera.
