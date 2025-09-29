 Korean remake of 'The Intern' starring Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik begins production
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Korean remake of 'The Intern' starring Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik begins production

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:11
Actors Han So-hee, left, and Choi Min-sik, right, to start shooting for the Korean remake of U.S. comedy drama ″The Intern″ (2015) [WARNER BROS. KOREA]

Actors Han So-hee, left, and Choi Min-sik, right, to start shooting for the Korean remake of U.S. comedy drama ″The Intern″ (2015) [WARNER BROS. KOREA]

 
The Korean remake of famed U.S. comedy drama "The Intern" (2015) starring actors Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik will begin shooting on Monday.
 
Han will play Anne Hathaway's busy yet unfulfilled executive, and Choi, Robert De Niro's wise senior intern as they bring the laughs — and life lessons — in the upcoming remake.
 

Related Article

 
The remake follows the original plot: Seon-woo, a brilliant CEO of a fashion startup juggling her work and personal life to mirror the original's CEO Jules Ostin, learns to navigate her busy and hectic life by hiring Gi-ho, the 70-year-old widower portrayed as Ben Whittaker in the U.S. film.
 
The Korean remake of "The Intern" will be produced by Anthology Studios and Warner Bros. Korea. Director Kim Do-young, who helmed the 2019 feminist drama film “Kim Ji Young, Born 1982” will direct the new remake.
 
Han, famed for her role in "Gyeongseong Creature" (2023-24), is also known for her fashion endeavors in addition to roles in Netflix's "My Name" (2021) and JTBC's "The World of the Married" (2020).
 
Choi is a veteran and one of Korea's most prolific actors, known for roles in films "Exhuma" (2024) and "New World" (2013) and Disney+ drama series "Casino" (2022-23). His recent releases include "Heaven: To the Land of Happiness."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Intern Han So-hee Choi Min-sik

More in Movies

Lee Byung-hun's descent key to 'strangely beautiful' black comedy

'No Other Choice' claims No. 1 spot in opening weekend

Son Ye-jin begins her 'second chapter' after returning to the big screen and embracing motherhood

Korean remake of 'The Intern' starring Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik begins production

aespa releases new music video for 'Gabby's Dollhouse' film

Related Stories

Han So-hee’s mother arrested for running illegal gambling houses

Actor Han So-hee to resume filming of 'Gyeongseong Creature' after injury

Netizens raise questions about actor Han So-hee's educational background

New Disney+ drama 'Soundtrack #1' to premiere next month

Actor Han So-hee to embark on global meet and greet tour
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)