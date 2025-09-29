Korean remake of 'The Intern' starring Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik begins production
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:11
- YOON SO-YEON
The Korean remake of famed U.S. comedy drama "The Intern" (2015) starring actors Han So-hee and Choi Min-sik will begin shooting on Monday.
Han will play Anne Hathaway's busy yet unfulfilled executive, and Choi, Robert De Niro's wise senior intern as they bring the laughs — and life lessons — in the upcoming remake.
The remake follows the original plot: Seon-woo, a brilliant CEO of a fashion startup juggling her work and personal life to mirror the original's CEO Jules Ostin, learns to navigate her busy and hectic life by hiring Gi-ho, the 70-year-old widower portrayed as Ben Whittaker in the U.S. film.
The Korean remake of "The Intern" will be produced by Anthology Studios and Warner Bros. Korea. Director Kim Do-young, who helmed the 2019 feminist drama film “Kim Ji Young, Born 1982” will direct the new remake.
Han, famed for her role in "Gyeongseong Creature" (2023-24), is also known for her fashion endeavors in addition to roles in Netflix's "My Name" (2021) and JTBC's "The World of the Married" (2020).
Choi is a veteran and one of Korea's most prolific actors, known for roles in films "Exhuma" (2024) and "New World" (2013) and Disney+ drama series "Casino" (2022-23). His recent releases include "Heaven: To the Land of Happiness."
