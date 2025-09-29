'No Other Choice' claims No. 1 spot in opening weekend

Park Chan-wook's newest film "No Other Choice" topped the weekend box office chart, drawing over 600,000 moviegoers, data showed on Monday.Released on Wednesday, the black comedy attracted 609,274 viewers from Friday to Sunday, bringing its total admissions to 1.73 million, according to the Korean Film Council.Based on the 1997 satirical thriller novel "The Ax" by American writer Donald E. Westlake, the film follows the story of Man-soo, played by actor Lee Byung-hun, a desperate father of two who wages his own personal war for survival after losing his longtime job.Two Japanese animated films — "Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" and "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle Arc" — came in second and third during the weekend, with 311,706 and 116,881 moviegoers respectively.Yeon Sang-ho's "The Ugly" ranked fourth with 90,000 admissions. The mystery drama, which premiered Sept. 11, has accumulated 907,387 viewers.Yonhap