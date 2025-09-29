Vienna Philharmonic appoints first ethnic Korean member in 183-year history
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:06
The Vienna Philharmonic, one of the world’s most prestigious orchestras, has appointed its first member of Korean descent in its 183-year history. The honor goes to Hannah Cho, a 31-year-old violinist who recently earned tenure in the orchestra’s second violin section.
Cho passed the Vienna Philharmonic’s final membership vote on Sept. 22, securing a tenured position with retirement guaranteed at age 65, according to the orchestra.
The Vienna Philharmonic, founded in 1842 and comprising 148 musicians, is renowned for its rigorous and traditional recruitment process. New players don’t enter the Philharmonic directly. They must first win an audition for the Vienna State Opera's orchestra, perform there for at least two years, and then join the Philharmonic as a probationary member. After this apprenticeship period, the full orchestra votes on whether the musician earns permanent membership. A final confirmation follows months later.
From Seoul to Vienna
Born in Seoul, Cho, whose Korean given name is Su-jin, moved to the United States as a child and began studying the violin at age 3. She made her orchestral solo debut at the age of 12 and went on to win prizes and perform at numerous competitions. A U.S. citizen, Cho studied at The Juilliard School for her bachelor’s and master’s degrees, then completed an Artist Diploma at the Manhattan School of Music.
She joined the Vienna Philharmonic Academy in 2019, passed the audition for the Vienna State Opera orchestra in 2022, and performed with both ensembles before being voted in as a full member in November 2024. The orchestra granted final approval earlier this month.
'Faith in music'
Speaking with the JoongAng Ilbo on Friday, Cho said, “The Vienna Philharmonic feels like the home of my musical soul.”
She recalled being captivated by the ensemble’s distinctive sound from the very beginning of her training.
“While studying in the United States, I spent my summers in Europe. I was drawn to the Philharmonic’s special voice and began to admire the tradition its musicians protect," she said.
Cho said the orchestra’s long audition process tested not just her skill, but her grasp of its sound.
“For the Academy audition in May 2019, they selected two violinists. I prepared excerpts from five orchestral and concerto pieces. My main goal was to share the same musical values about sound that this historic orchestra treasures.” Out of more than 20 candidates, she earned one of the coveted spots.
Her early years in Vienna coincided with the Covid-19 pandemic, which unexpectedly opened doors for deeper learning.
“With fewer performances, I was able to study more closely with concertmaster Rainer Honeck and violinist Volkhard Steude. I received a lot of musical advice from colleagues,” she said.
That period helped her understand the Philharmonic’s signature tone.
“Most of what I learned then was about sound — how to use the bow, how to make the instrument resonate. It brought me closer to the Philharmonic’s tradition.”
The two-year probation wasn’t easy. “It felt like everyone was watching me under a microscope, but I stayed focused on my faith in the music.”
“Regardless of nationality or background, I tried to be truthful as a violinist and a musician," she added.
It took her more than three years, she said, to internalize the Philharmonic’s subtle nuances. “I can feel the weight of the orchestra’s long tradition. Since childhood, my goal was to find my own sound, and meeting the Philharmonic was a stroke of luck.”
A global stage
Cho’s first performance with the Vienna Philharmonic came in 2019 in Rome. Since then, she has performed in large-scale works, such as Mahler symphonies, and joined the orchestra’s packed schedule — over 100 performances a year across opera, ballet and symphonic concerts.
“One day it’s [Mozart’s] ‘The Magic Flute,’ the next it’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ a ballet piece after that and then a symphony concert,” she said. The Philharmonic is famed for its near year-round schedule, taking only a few weeks off each summer.
Long viewed as one of the most traditional and conservative orchestras, the Vienna Philharmonic has gradually embraced diversity. Last year, it performed a piece by a female composer at its New Year’s Concert for the first time. In May, it featured Lithuanian conductor Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla in its subscription series — another first.
Alongside Cho, the orchestra also appointed five other musicians this month, including Yamen Saadi, a 28-year-old Israeli violinist who became the orchestra’s fourth concertmaster. The Philharmonic now includes members from 22 countries.
Cho will join the orchestra’s Asia tour in November under conductor Christian Thielemann, performing in Japan, Korea and China. Having previously appeared in the Philharmonic’s 2019 concert in Korea, she said this year’s tour will be especially meaningful.
“It’s my first performance as a full member, so I’m thrilled,” she said. “I hope to balance orchestral life with solo and chamber music projects on various stages.”
The Vienna Philharmonic will perform in Korea on Nov. 19 and 20, presenting Schumann’s Symphony No. 3, Brahms’ Symphony No. 4 and Bruckner’s Symphony No. 5.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM HO-JUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
