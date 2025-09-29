Bae Suzy, Kim Woo-bin reunite in 'Genie, Make a Wish'

The upcoming Korean romance series, "Genie, Make a Wish," puts a dark spin on the classic genie tale by pitting a satanic genie against a woman born without emotions.At a press conference on Monday, actor Kim Woo-bin, who plays the genie, said the Netflix original series uses the familiar story to raise "refreshing" questions about human nature, desire, love, friendship and the eternal struggle between good and evil."The script was incredibly powerful," he said. "I was so drawn to it that I found myself cherishing every scene and felt a deep commitment to bringing this world to life."The 12-episode series revolves around the genie and Ga-young (Bae Suzy). After being asleep for a millennium, the genie is inadvertently awakened by Ga-young in a Dubai desert and, in return, grants her three wishes.The genie, convinced that all humans are corruptible, urges Ga-young to make her wishes quickly so he can prove his theory. His plan hits a wall, however, as Ga-young's antisocial personality disorder makes her completely immune to his influence and threats.Describing the genie as being "a multifaceted character," Kim said, "He's cheerful and strong, but can be cruel and frightening. Then there are moments where he seems pathetic or even cute.""I tried to convey the sense that he is completely comfortable in his own skin even though others might find him unsettling," he added.Bae called her character "an attractive psychopath," who, despite her innate lack of emotion, strives to live a righteous and harmonious life based on the guidance and teachings of her grandmother."Ga-young follows her own set of rules and routines, ultimately leading a more upright life than normal people do," the actress explained.The script is written by Kim Eun-sook, a star writer known for many hit TV series, including "Secret Garden" (2010), "Heirs" (2013), "Descendants of the Sun" (2016) and "Guardian: The Lonely and Great God" (2016-17). Her revenge thriller, "The Glory," which aired on Netflix from Dec. 30, 2022, to March 10, 2023, became one of the most watched Korean dramas on the platform.Ahn Gil-ho, the director of "The Glory," took over the series after the departure of its initial director Lee Byeong-heon, known for films "Extreme Job" (2019) and "Dream" (2023) and the TV series "Be Melodramatic" (2019) and "Chicken Nugget" (2024).The show also marks the first reunion of the two lead actors since they co-starred in the 2016 KBS drama "Uncontrollably Fond.""Genie, Make a Wish" is set for release on Netflix on Friday.Yonhap