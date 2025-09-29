'Bon Appetit, Your Majesty' concludes with record-breaking viewership ratings on tvN
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 15:35
- LIM JEONG-WON
- [email protected]
The fantasy romance drama “Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” concluded on Sunday with a record-breaking viewership rating of 17.1 percent, according to Nielsen Korea on Monday.
This marks the highest viewership rating for a tvN television drama series since "Queen of Tears" (2024), which peaked at 24.9 percent.
The drama series tells the story of a modern-day chef who gets transported to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
The finale of “Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” depicted a rebellion against King Yi Heon, played by Lee Chae-min, as chef Yeon Ji-young, played by Lim Yoon-a, with the help of close associates, helps the king in regaining control.
In the process, Ji-young sacrifices herself for Yi Heon and takes a sword attack in his stead, and the mysterious book that transported her to the Joseon era takes her back to present day. In the final scenes of the finale, Ji-young is reunited with Yi Heon, who has traveled 500 years to the present day.
“Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” garnered significant attention for its blend of culinary and historical elements and vivid computer graphics used in the depiction of Joseon Dynasty characters enjoying fusion cuisine.
The drama is seen to have rescued tvN from a slump that had been plagued by poor ratings this year, such as "When the Stars Gossip" and "The Divorce Insurance."
