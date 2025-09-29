 'Bon Appetit, Your Majesty' concludes with record-breaking viewership ratings on tvN
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Television

print dictionary print

'Bon Appetit, Your Majesty' concludes with record-breaking viewership ratings on tvN

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 15:35 Updated: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:53
A poster for the tvN drama ″Bon Appetit, Your Majesty″ [TVN]

A poster for the tvN drama ″Bon Appetit, Your Majesty″ [TVN]

 
The fantasy romance drama “Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” concluded on Sunday with a record-breaking viewership rating of 17.1 percent, according to Nielsen Korea on Monday.
 
This marks the highest viewership rating for a tvN television drama series since "Queen of Tears" (2024), which peaked at 24.9 percent.
 

Related Article

 
The drama series tells the story of a modern-day chef who gets transported to the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910).
 
The finale of “Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” depicted a rebellion against King Yi Heon, played by Lee Chae-min, as chef Yeon Ji-young, played by Lim Yoon-a, with the help of close associates, helps the king in regaining control.
 
In the process, Ji-young sacrifices herself for Yi Heon and takes a sword attack in his stead, and the mysterious book that transported her to the Joseon era takes her back to present day. In the final scenes of the finale, Ji-young is reunited with Yi Heon, who has traveled 500 years to the present day.
 
“Bon Appetit, Your Majesty” garnered significant attention for its blend of culinary and historical elements and vivid computer graphics used in the depiction of Joseon Dynasty characters enjoying fusion cuisine.
 
The drama is seen to have rescued tvN from a slump that had been plagued by poor ratings this year, such as "When the Stars Gossip" and "The Divorce Insurance."

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Bon Appetit Your Majesty tvN drama ratings Nielsen Korea finale

More in Television

Bae Suzy, Kim Woo-bin reunite in 'Genie, Make a Wish'

'Bon Appetit, Your Majesty' concludes with record-breaking viewership ratings on tvN

Jeon Yoo-seong, 'godfather of Korean comedy,' dies aged 76

Disney+ series 'The Murky Stream' depicts greed, power on Han River during Joseon Dynasty

Actor Hwang Jung-eum handed suspended prison sentence in embezzlement case

Related Stories

Voice actor mocks 'Bon Appétit” star Jo Jae-yoon for poor Chinese pronunciation

'Bon Appétit, Your Majesty' producers apologize for Chinese language error in first episode

Ju Ji-hoon and Jung Yu-mi to star in tvN’s upcoming romance drama ‘Love Your Enemy’

Jung Hae-in takes on his first rom-com series with tvN's 'Love Next Door'

Cable channel tvN's affiliates to be overhauled

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)