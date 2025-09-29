 U.S. Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Buan; no casualties
U.S. Apache helicopter makes precautionary landing in Buan; no casualties

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:46
An Apache helicopter is seen in this file photo from March 13. [YONHAP]

A U.S. military's Apache helicopter made a precautionary landing on some farmland in the southwestern county of Buan on Monday, but no casualties were reported, officials said.
 
The AH-64 Apache aircraft made the precautionary landing during a routine training flight near Kunsan Air Base, according to the U.S. Army's 2nd Infantry Division.
 

The two crew members who were aboard the helicopter when it was forced to land at around 12:20 p.m. safely exited the aircraft. No casualties were reported.
 
A Buan police official said authorities are conducting an on-site investigation.
 
The U.S. Army unit said a maintenance team has been dispatched from the U.S. side to inspect the aircraft and coordinate recovery operations.
 
The cause of the incident was not immediately known.

