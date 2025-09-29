U.S. confirms deployment of MQ-9 Reaper drones in Korea

The U.S. military in South Korea on Monday launched an expeditionary reconnaissance squadron at the U.S. air base in Gunsan, formally confirming its deployment of MQ-9 Reaper drones on the Korean Peninsula, according to the U.S. Seventh Air Force.Lt. Col. Douglas J. Slater formally assumed the command of the 431st Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron, the Seventh Air Force said in a statement.The U.S. military has deployed MQ-9 Reaper drones on a rotational basis on the Korean Peninsula. But it marked the first time that the squadron in charge of MQ-9 operations has been activated here."MQ-9 operations will support U.S.-Korean priorities in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance across the lndo-Pacific theater, enhancing the joint capability to respond to threats and emerging situations while strengthening our alliance," the Seventh Air Force said.The MQ-9 is designed for both surveillance and attack missions, and is capable of long-distance flight. Once deployed, it is believed to be capable of conducting surveillance on North Korea and monitoring China's activities in the Yellow Sea."Deploying the MQ-9 brings a powerful capability to the region," Slater said. "We're here to support the mission, deepen cooperation and demonstrate our shared commitment to maintaining security and stability across Indo-Pacific."Yonhap