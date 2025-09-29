 President welcomes 7 new ambassadors to Korea
President welcomes 7 new ambassadors to Korea

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:32
 
President Lee Jae Myung, center, poses for a photograph with newly appointed Singaporean Ambassador to Seoul Wong Kai Jiun, right, at the Yongsan Presidential Office in central Seoul on Sept. 29. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae Myung received diplomatic credentials on Monday from seven new ambassadors to South Korea, including the new envoy from the European Union (EU), the presidential office said.
 
The ambassadors included Ugo Astuto of the EU, Nadine Olivieri Lozano of Switzerland, Bartosz Wisniewski of Poland, Tanel Sepp of Estonia, Philippe Lafortune of Canada, Mikael Hemniti Winther of Denmark and Wong Kai Jiun of Singapore.
 
New ambassadors typically present copies of their credentials to the head of state to formally assume their roles.
 
Following the ceremony, Lee asked the ambassadors to serve as a "bridge" in advancing bilateral relations across various sectors to deliver "practical" benefits to people in their respective countries, Kang Yu-jung, a presidential spokesperson, said in a written briefing.
 
He highlighted cooperation in artificial intelligence, advanced technologies and the defense industry, where South Korea holds a competitive edge, while stressing the importance of closer collaboration as Seoul seeks a greater role on the global stage.
 
The envoys expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and voiced support for the Seoul government's efforts to ease tensions and promote peace on the Korean Peninsula, Kang said. They also invited Lee to visit their countries at a convenient time to further expand relations, she added.
 
Yonhap
