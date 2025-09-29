North's vice foreign minister holds talks with Cuba's top diplomat in New York

A North Korean vice foreign minister has held talks with Cuba's top diplomat to discuss bilateral ties on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, news reports and an online feed showed Monday.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla's X account and foreign news reports on Sunday showed he met with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son-gyong in New York.They discussed the friendship and solidarity between North Korea and Cuba, highlighting the historical ties between their parties and governments, according to Rodriguez.He also shared photos of himself shaking hands with Kim and sitting next to him over a coffee table.Kim arrived last week in New York to attend the UN General Assembly, marking North Korea's first high-level attendance at the UN gathering in seven years.The Kim-Rodriguez talks effectively mark the first reported high-level meeting between the countries since South Korea established official diplomatic relations with Cuba in February last year, a move seen as a blow to the North, which has maintained close ties with the communist country.Kim also held separate talks with Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Eduardo Gil Pinto and Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada in New York, according to news reports. Both countries are among Central and South American nations that maintain friendly ties with Pyongyang.The North Korean vice foreign minister is reportedly scheduled to deliver a speech Monday, the final day of the general debate, marking the first address at the General Assembly by a North Korean official dispatched directly from Pyongyang in seven years.Yonhap