KCC chief to file petition against gov't reorganization push

The head of the Korea Communications Commission (KCC) said Monday she will file a constitutional petition over a bill recently passed by the National Assembly to shut down her organization.KCC Chairperson Lee Jin-sook made the remark after the National Assembly on Saturday passed the bill to close down the watchdog and create a new body to oversee the telecommunications and broadcasting sectors, which would automatically remove her from office once it takes effect."If Korea's Constitution is still functional, those who interpret the law will find that the legislation was targeted and unconstitutional," Lee said during a press briefing in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul.Lee said if the legislation is approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, she will file a constitutional petition the following day, when it will formally take effect.The bill came amid the presidential office's move to dismiss Lee from her post on the grounds that she breached her duty to remain politically neutral through a series of social media posts.Lee was appointed by former President Yoon Suk Yeol in July 2024 to a three-year term.Yonhap