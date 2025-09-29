Lee appoints second spokesperson, reshuffles secretariat
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:22
President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Kim Nam-joon, his personal secretary, as a second spokesperson to serve alongside incumbent spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, the presidential office said Monday.
The dual spokesperson system is part of a reshuffle aimed at strengthening public communication, said Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, in a written briefing.
Kim is considered a close confidant of Lee, having served as his chief secretary during Lee's time as a lawmaker and as press secretary when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi.
Yoon Ki-chun, the personal secretary to the first lady Kim Hea Kyung, will assume the role of secretary for general affairs, the official noted.
