 Lee appoints second spokesperson, reshuffles secretariat
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Lee appoints second spokesperson, reshuffles secretariat

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:22
Kim Hyun-ji, left, the presidential secretary of general affairs, speaks with Ha Jung-woo, right, senior presidential secretary for AI policy and future planning, during a meeting of senior presidential aides at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 11. [YONHAP]

Kim Hyun-ji, left, the presidential secretary of general affairs, speaks with Ha Jung-woo, right, senior presidential secretary for AI policy and future planning, during a meeting of senior presidential aides at the presidential office in Seoul on Sept. 11. [YONHAP]

 
President Lee Jae Myung has appointed Kim Nam-joon, his personal secretary, as a second spokesperson to serve alongside incumbent spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, the presidential office said Monday.
 
The dual spokesperson system is part of a reshuffle aimed at strengthening public communication, said Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, in a written briefing.
 

Related Article

 
Kim is considered a close confidant of Lee, having served as his chief secretary during Lee's time as a lawmaker and as press secretary when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi.
 
Kim Nam-joon, new presidential joint spokesperson [YONHAP]

Kim Nam-joon, new presidential joint spokesperson [YONHAP]

As part of the reshuffle, Kim Hyun-ji, the presidential secretary for general affairs and a longtime aide to Lee, was be promoted to head of the personal secretariat, a senior presidential official said.
 
Yoon Ki-chun, the personal secretary to the first lady Kim Hea Kyung, will assume the role of secretary for general affairs, the official noted.

Yonhap
tags Korea Lee Jae Myung spokesperson secretary reshuffle

More in Politics

State audit board finds beleaguered NIRS failed to manage old equipment properly

KCC chief to file petition against gov't reorganization push

Lee appoints second spokesperson, reshuffles secretariat

'Unconstitutional': Shocked politicians, prosecutors resist Friday's bill as debate continues

No Prosecution Service, but continued debate on case transfers and reviews

Related Stories

Shame on the mouth of the Democratic Party

President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'

DP presidential candidate roasted over careless coffee comment

Lee holds talks with leaders of Czech Republic, Uzbekistan and UN chief in New York

Lee administration makes slew of vice minister-level appointments
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)