Gov.kr, several other services back online as recovery from Daejon fire continues
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 13:59
The government announced Monday that it has restored 55 out of 647 administrative information systems disrupted by a fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon, including key public services such as Government24, or Gov.kr.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety, which oversees the systems, said the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, led by Minister Yun Ho-jung, reviewed recovery progress and future plans during a meeting Monday morning. As of 10 a.m., 55 systems had resumed normal operations.
Restored services include Government24 — Korea's centralized online portal for government services — the Korea Post’s financial system, the resident registration system, the Digital OnePass platform and the electronic document verification system. The 119 multimedia emergency reporting service resumed operations, except for police text reports, and the national fire information system was partially brought back online.
Other systems, such as the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s UniMOHW portal, the Environment Ministry’s greenhouse gas inventory and the Korea Customs Service’s big data portal, are also back online.
With Government24 restored, users can once again obtain official documents like resident registration copies online. However, resident registration card reissuance remains unavailable.
Following the recovery of postal financial services, the Korea Post also resumed some mail operations. Postal counters are now accepting parcels and international mail, while online and mobile postal services, deliveries, and tracking have also restarted. However, services such as U.S.-bound Express Mail Service (EMS), Korea Post Shopping and institution-linked electronic mail remain suspended.
The Interior Ministry plans to relocate 96 systems from the fire-damaged room of the Daejeon center to a public-private cloud at the NIRS Daegu center. The full recovery is expected to take at least two weeks, though the ministry has not disclosed which services are included in the 96 affected systems.
Authorities will announce the resumption of additional services through notices on domestic search engines such as Naver and Daum and via press releases. To assist citizens experiencing inconvenience, the government will operate joint service centers through the national helpline (110), local centers (120) and a dedicated support team until all disruptions are resolved.
“We sincerely apologize to the public for the inconvenience caused by the service disruption” Minister Yun said. “We will mobilize all available resources to accelerate recovery and minimize inconvenience for the public," he added.
