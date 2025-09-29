 Happy Chuseok!
Happy Chuseok!

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:40
Two divers dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) greet visitors ahead of Chuseok with an underwater sign that says "Happy Chuseok" at Aqua Planet Gwanggyo in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 29. [YONHAP]

Two divers dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) greet visitors ahead of Chuseok with an underwater sign that says "Happy Chuseok" at Aqua Planet Gwanggyo in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 29.
