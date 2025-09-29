Two divers dressed in hanbok (traditional Korean clothes) greet visitors ahead of Chuseok with an underwater sign that says "Happy Chuseok" at Aqua Planet Gwanggyo in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 29. [YONHAP]
