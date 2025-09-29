 Korea Post resumes core postal services ahead of Chuseok holiday
Korea Post resumes core postal services ahead of Chuseok holiday

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 10:28
A notice about suspended services is posted on a public document kiosk at Jeju International Airport on Sept. 28, following the fire at the National Computing and Information Agency. [YONHAP]

A significant portion of postal services resumed on Monday after being halted due to a fire at the National Information Resources Service data center.
 
“In line with the principle of prioritizing the recovery of systems that affect public safety, property and economic activity, we have restored many postal services following the earlier recovery of financial services,” the Korea Post said in a statement Monday.
 

With the Chuseok harvest holiday approaching, core postal services such as letters, parcels and international mail resumed at 9 a.m. Monday.
 
Specifically, services now available include accepting mail at post office counters, using internet and mobile platforms, mail delivery and tracking.
 
However, some services remain suspended, including U.S.-bound express mail service, which was recently upgraded, Korea Post Shopping and institution-linked email services.
 
Additional services such as cash-on-delivery parcels, secure parcels, fresh food deliveries, revenue stamps and sales of budget phone services also remain unavailable for the time being.
 
A notice about disrupted services is posted on an ATM at a post office in Seoul on Sept. 28, following a fire at the National Computing and Information Agency's data center in Daejeon that affects postal and financial services. [YONHAP]

Delivery delays may occur in some regions until the system fully stabilizes. Korea Post said that full recovery of the current system is unlikely by the end of the day, prompting the continued suspension of certain services.
 
The agency said it prioritized services deemed essential ahead of the holidays and pledged to restore remaining services as soon as possible.
 
With the surge in parcel deliveries expected ahead of Chuseok, the agency said it would do its utmost to ensure there are no disruptions.
 
“We are doing everything we can to restore postal services quickly and ensure that parcels and all mail are delivered smoothly ahead of the Chuseok holidays,” said Kwak Byung-jin, acting head of Korea Post.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
