 Special counsel questions Unification Church leader, lawmaker over alleged bribery
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 19:26
Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, is seen outside of the special counsel offices in Jongno District, central Seoul after questioning on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, is seen outside of the special counsel offices in Jongno District, central Seoul after questioning on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

 
A special counsel team questioned the leader of the Unification Church and a lawmaker Monday over allegations of bribery linked to the former administration of Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
The team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki summoned Unification Church leader Han Hak-ja and People Power Party Rep. Kweon Seong-dong to be questioned separately about allegations that Han and a former church official gave 100 million won ($71,600) to the lawmaker in 2022 in exchange for his help gaining favors for the church from the future Yoon administration.
 

Yoon took office in May 2022 and Kweon was considered one of his close confidants.
 
Han appeared for the second time after being placed under arrest last week, while Kweon appeared for the third time following his arrest on Sept. 16.
 
The special counsel team is reportedly considering indicting the lawmaker before the extended Chuseok holiday, which begins Friday, given that his pretrial arrest is set to expire early next month.
 
In addition to the two, the team also questioned on Monday Lee Ki-hoon, former vice chairman of Sambu Construction, who has been charged over a stock price manipulation scheme possibly involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee; and Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman close to her who is accused of meddling in nominations for the 2022 local elections.

Yonhap
tags Korea Unification Church Han Hak-ja PPP Kweon Seong-dong

