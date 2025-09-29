 Noise amid the chaos
Noise amid the chaos

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 20:30
 
A massive fire at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon triggered an unprecedented shutdown of Korea’s state data network, leaving political parties trading blame instead of focusing on recovery. President Lee Jae Myung apologized at a disaster response meeting, while noting the incident resembled a 2023 system failure. Democratic Party leader Jeon Hyun-heui accused the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration of negligence, but People Power Party spokesman Park Sung-hoon said Lee was shifting responsibility. The stalemate recalls past disputes, underscoring how partisan wrangling overshadows urgent restoration. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
