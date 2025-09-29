Monday's fortune: Lean on loyalty, harmony and new beginnings



Many signs are encouraged to lean on loyalty, harmony and new beginnings this Monday, with some forecasting smooth progress and joyful encounters. Others face more tempered fortunes, requiring steady effort, with a few warned of potential conflict, health strains, and the need for patience and restraint. Here are your fortunes for Monday, Sept. 29.🌅 Monday, Sept. 29, 2025💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North🔹 Family ties outweigh outside bonds🔹 A supportive spouse proves invaluable🔹 Cherish what you have before regret sets in🔹 Stay objective — avoid being swayed by sentiment🔹 Married couples may focus on starting a family🔹 Love colors your day with fragrance🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 Northeast🔹 Blood runs thicker than water🔹 Loyalty to family is reaffirmed🔹 More is better — abundance brings ease🔹 Growth comes through blending strengths🔹 Unity and harmony open doors to success🔹 Only by standing as one team can you rise🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South🔹 Take pride in family and home🔹 Age and time feel irrelevant today🔹 Consider designing your “second life”🔹 Step forward with confidence, not hesitation🔹 Don’t delay — act on tasks immediately🔹 New visions ignite motivation🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South🔹 A smile draws fortune closer🔹 Let “good enough” bring you peace🔹 Unplanned matters may arise🔹 Boldness and confidence pay off🔹 Progress outweighs setbacks🔹 Good news or hope may arrive🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North🔹 Moderate spending oils the gears of life🔹 Be discreet in generosity🔹 Release the old to grasp the new🔹 Cast aside bias; treat all fairly🔹 Life is a survival game — stay sharp🔹 Only skill and effort pave the way🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 West🔹 Don’t skimp on yourself🔹 Health remains your greatest wealth🔹 Financial concerns may weigh on you🔹 A choice or decision may arise🔹 See far and wide, not narrow🔹 Build inner strength patiently🐎 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East🔹 Comfort lies in the familiar🔹 Old friends and traditions hold value🔹 New efforts require fresh approaches🔹 Take the first step — the rest follows🔹 Aim higher to see farther🔹 Today offers a chance to learn🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 South🔹 Be wary of overly friendly gestures🔹 Some people frustrate whether near or far🔹 Avoid clinging to others; focus on gains🔹 Separate public duty from private matters🔹 Keep a low profile—don’t stand out🔹 Don’t cling too tightly to friends🐒 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North🔹 Avoid isolation—seek company🔹 A new purchase may be on the horizon🔹 Long-awaited news or results may arrive🔹 Beginnings and processes go smoothly🔹 Pursue what you excel at and enjoy🔹 Your goal is within reach🐓 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West🔹 Everything appeals today—choices abound🔹 Each day holds its own joy🔹 Happiness fills the air around you🔹 Knock and doors will open🔹 Express your wish — dreams can come true🔹 Small joys bring real contentment🐕 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East🔹 Prioritize health and nutrition🔹 Listen to your body’s signals🔹 Avoid overwork and strain🔹 Differences in opinion may cause friction🔹 Big journeys start with small steps🔹 Distinguish between dream and reality🐖 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Compassion | 🧭 North🔹 Warm the body with baths or soaks🔹 Stay hydrated with tea or water🔹 Don’t be unsettled by trivialities🔹 Speak less, listen more🔹 Guard against loss or damage of items🔹 Patience will be required