LG Twins on verge of clinching best record in KBO; NC Dinos try to squeeze into postseason

As the regular season winds down in Korean baseball, the LG Twins are on the verge of securing their best record and the bye to the championship series.With four games left, the red-hot NC Dinos are trying to squeeze into the postseason during the final stretch as well.The Twins (85-53-3) will grab the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) pennant with a win or tie against the Hanwha Eagles (81-56-3) to close out their three-game series later on Monday at Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark in Daejeon.The Twins cut their magic number for the regular season title to one after beating the Eagles 9-2 on Saturday. Their game scheduled for Sunday was rained out, delaying what appears to be the inevitable to Monday evening.The top regular season team in the KBO will advance straight to the Korean Series and enjoy an extended break between the end of the regular season and the start of the championship round. Historically, the regular season champions have gone on to capture the Korean Series title about 85 percent of the time — including the Twins in 2023.The Twins are set to play their final regular season game on Wednesday. Game 1 of the Korean Series is scheduled for Oct. 24.The Eagles are locked into second place at worst, leaving the next three postseason spots up for grabs.The SSG Landers (72-63-4) hold a one-and-a-half-game lead over the Samsung Lions (73-67-2) in third place, and the Landers have the most games left in the league with five. The Lions play only two more games.The KT Wiz (70-67-4) trails the Lions by one and a half games and have three to go, while the Dinos (67-67-6) are one and a half games behind the Wiz, with four more games coming up.The Wiz are trying to hang on for their sixth consecutive postseason appearance. The Dinos have won five straight games, the longest active streak in the KBO, to keep their postseason hopes alive. After playing the Kia Tigers on Monday, the Dinos will have their biggest game of the season on Tuesday against the Wiz.Then they will play the Twins on Wednesday before closing out the season against the Landers on Friday, a game that could determine the postseason position for both teams.Barring further rainouts, the regular season will conclude on Friday, and the postseason will start on Sunday with the wild card series between the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.Yonhap