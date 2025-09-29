[단독 인터뷰] 가레스 베일, 축구 인생을 돌아보다
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 09:53
Exclusive: From that bicycle kick to playing with Sonny, Gareth Bale looks back on greatest hits
Korea Joongang Daily 7면 기사
Monday, September 22, 2025
Fresh off the Nexon Icons Match, which pitted Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur legend Gareth Bale alongside and against some of the greatest football icons, the former Welsh star reflected on his glory days — marked by five Champions League titles and some of the most dramatic goals in history.
fresh off: ~을/를 마친 직후
pit (A) against (B): (A를 B와) 맞붙이다
glory days: 전성기
넥슨 아이콘스 매치를 마친 직후, 레알 마드리드와 토트넘 홋스퍼의 전설 가레스 베일과 그의 축구 인생을 돌아봤다. 이 경기는 은퇴한 세계 축구 전설들이 함께하고 맞붙는 특별한 이벤트 경기다. 웨일스 출신인 베일은 현역 시절 UEFA 챔피언스리그 5회 우승과 축구사에 남을 무수한 극적인 골로 전성기를 빛냈다.
“It's one that I think as a kid, you always dream of scoring goals like this,” Bale said about his bicycle kick against Liverpool in the 2017-18 Champions League final during a video interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily and JoongAng Ilbo on Wednesday.
dream of: ~을/를 꿈꾸다
score: 득점하다
“어릴 때부터 항상 꿈꿔온 장면이었죠. 누구나 그런 골을 넣는 상상을 하잖아요.” 베일은 수요일(9월 17일) 코리아중앙데일리· 중앙일보와 화상 인터뷰 중, 2017~2018 챔피언스리그 결승전에서 리버풀을 상대로 넣은 바이시클 킥 골에 대해 이렇게 말했다.
He also recalled the time he spent with former Spurs forward Son Heung-min during his loan spell at the London club in the 2020-21 season, after which he played two more years of football before hanging up his boots with Los Angeles FC (LAFC), where Son now plays.
recall: 회상하다
loan spell: 임대 기간
hang up one's boots: (축구에서) 은퇴하다
2020~2021 시즌, 베일은 토트넘 임대 복귀 시절 손흥민과 한 시즌을 함께 뛰며 한국 팬들의 사랑을 받았다고 회상했다. 이후 그는 미국 LAFC에서 2년을 더 뛴 뒤 은퇴했다. 손흥민은 현재 바로 그 LAFC에서 뛰고 있다.
The retired 36-year-old was back in action on Sept. 14 at the high-profile Icons Match — an exhibition football game that pits retired football legends such as Wayne Rooney, Iker Casillas and Eden Hazard against each other — showcasing his skills from his playing days in front of over 60,000 fans at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul.
back in action: 다시 활동을 시작한
exhibition match: 친선 경기
showcase: 선보이다, 과시하다
서른 여섯살인 베일은 지난 9월 14일 서울 마포구 월드컵경기장에서 열린 아이콘스 매치에 출전했다. 그는 웨인 루니, 이케르 카시야스, 에덴 아자르 등 전설들과 함께 6만여 축구팬 앞에서 화려한 플레이를 펼치며 전성기에 갈고 닦은 기량을 과시했다.
Coming to Korea not only brought him back to the pitch, but also saw him enjoy his another beloved sport, golf, with Korean PGA star Im Sung-jae after the Icons Match.
pitch: (축구) 경기장
이번 한국 방문에선 경기장 복귀와 함께 그가 평소 사랑하는 또 하나의 스포츠, 골프도 즐겼다. 경기 이후 PGA 스타 임성재와 함께 라운딩의 시간을 가졌다.
Bale shared stories about what playing in the Icons Match was like, how he ended up playing golf with Im and his successful football career.
share: 공유하다, 들려주다
이날 인터뷰에서 베일은 아이콘스 매치의 경험, 임성재와 골프 경기, 그리고 그의 성공적인 축구 경력에 대한 다양한 이야기를 들려줬다.
Q. During the Icons Match, you had a really nice shot, which Iker Casillas ended up saving. How did you feel at that moment? It was you versus your old Real Madrid teammate.
end up (doing): 결국 ~하게 되다
Q.아이콘스 매치에서 이케르 카시야스와 맞붙어서 정말 좋은 슛을 선보였다. 오랜만의 경기였고, 레알 마드리드 시절 동료를 상대했는데, 어떤 기분이었나.
A. It was good. I actually hadn't played football for... since I retired, so almost three years. So that was the first time having my boots back on. And that was the first shot I've taken since I retired. So it was a bit strange, but it was nice. It was nice to get back onto the football field to share the pitch with former players and players that I've played against in the past. I think to do it in Korea as well was a really nice touch, and everybody made me feel really welcome.
share the pitch with: ~와/과 함께 경기장에 서다
A. 무척 좋았다. 사실 거의 3년 만에 처음 축구화를 다시 신었다. 은퇴 뒤 처음 찬 슛이 바로 그 장면이다. 느낌이 좀 이상하긴 했지만, 오랜만에 다시 경기장에 서고, 예전에 함께 뛰었거나 맞붙었던 선수들과 같은 필드를 공유하니 무척 반가웠다. 한국에서 이런 경험을 할 수 있었던 것도 정말 특별했다. 모두 진짜 따뜻하게 맞아준다고 느낄 수 있었다.
