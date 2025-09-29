Son Heung-min can't stop scoring, but rampage exposes MLS shortcomings
Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 13:57
It hasn’t even been two full months since Son Heung-min joined Los Angeles FC, but the 33-year-old is already dominating Major League Soccer (MLS).
Son scored twice to lead LAFC to a 3-0 victory over St. Louis City SC at CityPark in St. Louis, securing the team’s fourth consecutive win on Saturday.
The winger found the net in first-half stoppage time to make it 2-0, then struck again in the 60th minute, threading a shot past four defenders into the bottom left corner. Since joining LAFC on Aug. 8, Son has notched eight goals and three assists in eight appearances, scoring in four straight matches.
While fans are thrilled by his goal-scoring spree, many are also questioning the level of competition in MLS. The league boasts global stars like Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez at Inter Miami, Thomas Müller at Vancouver and Marco Reus at LA Galaxy. But it's also frequently dismissed as a "retirement league" — a final stop before players hang up their boots.
According to football analytics firm Opta’s global power rankings in June, MLS ranked 12th in the world. That’s far below the second-division English Championship, which placed sixth, but ahead of Japan’s J1 League, ranking at 14th and the Saudi Pro League at 29th. Korea’s K League 1 was outside the top 30, while the English Premier League ranked No. 1.
MLS is a league of contrasts, with a sharp divide between attacking and defensive quality. While its attacking lineups are packed with flair and star power, its defenses often lack both pedigree and consistency. It’s why defenders often appear hapless against players like Messi.
“Designated players — who are not subject to the league’s salary cap — are almost exclusively forwards and midfielders,” said Lee Hwang-jae, an MLS commentator. “Very few defenders are designated players. Even Jordi Alba plays more like a midfielder in MLS, despite being a full-back.”
Lee added that Son has every chance to contend for the league’s Golden Boot if he plays a full season.
However, he noted that the officiating in MLS can be inconsistent. “Son often protests to referees. The officiating standards also reflect the league’s level. There have even been matches where the referee blew the final whistle while an attack was still underway in stoppage time.”
Unlike most European leagues, MLS does not have a promotion and relegation system. But Lee stressed that this shouldn’t lead to the league being underestimated.
“The Premier League is so elite that other leagues may seem weaker by comparison,” he said. “But MLS is growing rapidly. The fact that a world-class player like Son is maintaining his form here, in a country that will host the World Cup next year, is something to take seriously.”
St. Louis striker Jeong Sang-bin, 23, who faced off against Son in the match, also defended the league’s competitiveness.
“It’s definitely not an easy league,” said Jeong, who previously played for Wolverhampton Wanderers in England and Grasshopper Club Zürich in Switzerland. He joined MLS in 2022 with Minnesota United and is now in his third season in the league. He has also been capped for the Korean national team.
“There’s a wide gap in quality between the 30 teams, but the top-tier clubs are packed with national team players from countries like Uruguay,” said Jeong’s agent, Koo Bon-seok. “There’s been long-term investment ahead of the World Cup.”
Indeed, top clubs like San Diego FC offer not only higher salaries than many smaller European leagues but also deeper scouting networks and staff resources. MLS clubs spent a record $336 million in transfer fees in 2025 — double the 2024 figure.
