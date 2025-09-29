 Korean climber Lee Do-hyun secures second medal at world championships in Seoul
Korean climber Lee Do-hyun secures second medal at world championships in Seoul

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 08:42
Lee Do-hyun of Korea celebrates after completing a route during the men's boulder final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Championships at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sept. 28. [YONHAP]

Lee Do-hyun grabbed bronze in the men's boulder at the sport climbing world championships in Seoul on Sunday for his second medal of the competition.
 
Lee finished third with 84.2 points in the men's boulder final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Championships at KSPO Dome inside Olympic Park.
 

Sorato Anraku of Japan claimed gold with 99.2 points, followed by Mejdi Schalck of France at 84.5 points.
 
On Friday, Lee captured the men's lead gold medal to become the first South Korean male climber to win a world title in any discipline.
 
Lee also won bronze in boulder at the 2023 World Championships and came into this year's competition ranked No. 2 in the world in that discipline.
 
Lee Do-hyun of Korea completes a route during the men's boulder final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Championships at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sept. 28. [YONHAP]

The objective of boulder is to complete the most routes in the fewest attempts on 4-meter walls within a time limit — four minutes per route in the final.
 
Climbers receive 25 points for finishing a route ("Top") and 10 points for reaching a designated midway hold ("Zone"), but lose 0.1 point for each unsuccessful attempt. With four problems presented in the final, the maximum score is 100 points.
 
Lee scored 24.7 points in his first and second routes, and 24.9 points in his third climb.
 
Lee Do-hyun of Korea celebrates after completing a route during the men's boulder final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Championships at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sept. 28. [YONHAP]

Lee struggled on the final route and managed to score only 9.9 points.
 
Anraku was the only finalist to reach the top in all four routes.
Lee Do-hyun of Korea completes a route during the men's boulder final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Climbing World Championships at KSPO Dome in Seoul on Sept. 28. [YONHAP]

