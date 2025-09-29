 China urges Japan to stop putting Chinese firms on export control list
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

China urges Japan to stop putting Chinese firms on export control list

Published: 29 Sep. 2025, 21:54
Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong, Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang and Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China Wang Jingtao hold a press conference on the day of U.S.-China talks on trade, economic and national security issues, in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yadong, Chinese trade negotiator Li Chenggang and Deputy Director of the Cyberspace Administration of China Wang Jingtao hold a press conference on the day of U.S.-China talks on trade, economic and national security issues, in Madrid, Spain, on Sept. 15. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Japan harmed the interests of Chinese and Japanese firms by adding some Chinese entities to its export control list, Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday.
 
China urges the Japanese side to immediately cease the "wrongful practice" of putting Chinese enterprises on its "End User List," the ministry said.
 
China welcomes the removal of two Chinese firms from the list, the statement also said, adding that Beijing is willing to strengthen communication with Japan to promote the removal of more Chinese companies from the list. 

Reuters
tags China Japan commerce

More in World

U.S. gov't shutdown draws closer as congressional leaders head to the White House

Israeli forces advance ahead of Trump-Netanyahu Gaza war talks

OpenAI to bring parental controls in ChatGPT after California teen's suicide

China urges Japan to stop putting Chinese firms on export control list

Death toll climbs to 40 after stampede at political rally for actor Vijay in southern India

Related Stories

Temu seeking local hires, distribution deals in preparation to enter Korean market

China's AliExpress under inspection for shoddy customer service

Children's goods sold by Shein found to contain excessive toxic substances

Coupang, others seek to mitigate influence of Chinese shopping giants

Is Korea’s online market China’s playground? (KOR)
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)