China urges Japan to stop putting Chinese firms on export control list

Japan harmed the interests of Chinese and Japanese firms by adding some Chinese entities to its export control list, Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday.China urges the Japanese side to immediately cease the "wrongful practice" of putting Chinese enterprises on its "End User List," the ministry said.China welcomes the removal of two Chinese firms from the list, the statement also said, adding that Beijing is willing to strengthen communication with Japan to promote the removal of more Chinese companies from the list.Reuters