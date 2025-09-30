 Kospi opens higher after AI-led rebound on Wall Street
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 10:13
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Sept. 30. [YONHAP]

Shares opened higher Tuesday, following an overnight rise on Wall Street.
 
The benchmark Kospi added 7.77 points, or 0.23 percent, to 3,438.98 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 
Overnight, major U.S. stock indexes gathered ground as AI stocks, including Nvidia, rebounded, following a bearish run driven by skepticism over the sector's profitability.
 
Traders are also keeping an eye on the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report due Friday, which is expected to provide further details on how the U.S. job market is holding up and help the U.S. Federal Reserve decide its future policy direction.
 
There are also concerns over a looming U.S. government shutdown, which could delay some economic data releases.
 
In Seoul, most large-cap shares were trading higher.
 
Market top-cap Samsung Electronics added 0.59 percent, while its rival SK hynix rose 1.15 percent.
 
Battery maker LG Energy Solution was trading flat, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace advanced 2.17 percent and major portal operator Naver retreated 0.18 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,401.3 won against the greenback, up 0.19 percent from the previous session's close of 1,398.7 won.

