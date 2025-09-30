 Shinhan Bank introduces SOL Global Loan for foreign workers in Korea
Shinhan Bank introduces SOL Global Loan for foreign workers in Korea

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 18:37 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:43
Shinhan Bank's headquarters in Jung District, central Seoul [JOONGANG ILBO]

Shinhan Bank launched the “SOL Global Loan,” a credit loan product designed exclusively for foreign workers in Korea, on Tuesday.
 
The loan is available to foreign workers who have received their salary through Shinhan Bank for at least three consecutive months and meet visa requirements with E9, E7, F2 and F5 visas, with at least six months remaining on their stay period.  
 

The loan limit is up to 20 million won ($14,240), and maturity ranges from a minimum of six months to a maximum of 36 months.
 
Applications can be made in person at bank branches or through the Shinhan SOL Bank mobile app. The product will also be accessible soon through “SOL Global,” Shinhan Bank’s dedicated app for foreign customers.
 
To mark the launch, Shinhan Bank will provide all customers who check their loan limit by Nov. 30 with a 5,000 won CU convenience store voucher.
 
“This loan product was prepared to make financial services more accessible for foreign worker customers,” said a Shinhan Bank official. “We will continue to expand tailored services for foreign clients to enhance convenience.”
 
Shinhan Bank has recently expanded services for foreign residents, including Sunday operations at its Dongdaemun, Suwon Station and Onyang branches since July. It also operates foreigner-focused branches in Gimhae, Doksan-dong in Seoul and Ansan, Gyeonggi.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Shinhan Bank SOL Global Loan credit loan foreign workers visas

