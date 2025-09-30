 EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 17:35
Cars ready for exports are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

Cars ready for exports are piled up at a port in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi on Sept. 16. [YONHAP]

 
Electric vehicles (EVs) and cosmetics have emerged as two of Korea’s top export items over the past decade, replacing traditional bestsellers like diesel cars and televisions, according to a report released Tuesday.
 
The reshaping of Korea's consumer export landscape reflects the rise of K-content and global decarbonization trends, according to the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).
 

Related Article

 
The KCCI’s report, which compared Korea’s consumer goods exports in 2014 and 2024, found that EVs jumped from 46th place to 2nd over the 10-year period. Food products jumped from 11th place to 6th, cosmetics moved from 16th to 7th, and used cars climbed from 17th to 9th place — all breaking into the top 10.
 
Electric vehicle exports surged from $140 million in 2014 to $10.1 billion last year — nearly a 70-fold increase. Cosmetic exports also grew fivefold during the same period, from $600 million to $3.2 billion.
 
In contrast, items that once led Korea’s export economy fell behind. Diesel vehicles dropped from 2nd to 11th place, televisions from 7th to 77th, household detergents and soaps from 8th to 13th and medical accessories from 9th to 20th.
 
While automobiles remained Korea’s No. 1 export item in both years, demand has shifted from gasoline and diesel-powered cars to EVs, in line with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions.
 
Consumer goods exports from Korea grew at an average annual rate of 2.6 percent over the past decade, outpacing the country’s overall export growth rate of 1.8 percent. During the same period, capital goods grew 0.9 percent and capital goods by 2.1 percent.
 
“Compared to capital goods and raw materials, consumer goods are less sensitive to economic cycles, making them a stabilizing force for exports,” the KCCI said in its report.
 
“Consumer goods are less vulnerable to global market volatility, and the rising global recognition of Korean brands is reinforcing export stability,” said Suh Yong-gu, a professor of business administration at Sookmyung Women’s University. “If Korea focuses on nurturing strategic products with high growth potential, it can secure sustainable export expansion.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY NA SANG-HYEON [[email protected]]
tags Korea exports EVs cars cosmetics KCCI report

More in Industry

Apple of my AI

McDonald's sells over 30 million burgers with 'Taste of Korea' menu

New LS-L&F battery plant completed in Saemangeum

Korean conglomerates accelerate year-end reshuffles amid economic uncertainty

EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports

Related Stories

Trade talks

SME exports rise 4.4% in first half of year on strong cosmetic shipments

Korea's cosmetics exports reach record high of $10.2 billion

Korea losing dynamism as corporate lifecycle stagnates: KCCI

Health and cosmetics exports boom in 2020
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)