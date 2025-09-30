 Industrial output unchanged, retail sales fall at sharpest rate in 18 months
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Industrial output unchanged, retail sales fall at sharpest rate in 18 months

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 11:39 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 14:47
White steam rises from the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla, where petrochemical companies are concentrated, on Dec. 7, 2020. [YONHAP]

White steam rises from the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in Yeosu, South Jeolla, where petrochemical companies are concentrated, on Dec. 7, 2020. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's industrial production remained unchanged from a month earlier in August, while retail sales posted the sharpest on-month decline in 18 months, data showed Tuesday.
 
Retail sales, a gauge of private spending, went down 2.4 percent from a month earlier in August, marking the steepest on-month fall since February 2024, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

Related Article

 
It also was the first decline in four months.
 
Industrial output was flat compared with July, following gains in the previous two months.
 
Facility investment fell 1.1 percent in August, the data showed.
 
Retail sales of semidurable goods, such as apparel, rose 1 percent, while sales of nondurable goods, including cosmetics, lost 3.9 percent, and those of durable goods, such as home appliances, fell 1.6 percent.
 
"The relatively late Chuseok holiday likely shifted part of August's demand into September," an agency official said.
 
This year's Chuseok holiday will run from Oct. 5 to 8, more than two weeks later than last year.
 
"We expect consumption to pick up in September, supported by the second round of consumption coupons and spending related to the Chuseok holiday," he added.
 
Earlier this month, the government distributed the second and final round of cash handouts under a supplementary budget scheme aimed at stimulating private consumption and revitalizing the economy.
 
The latest round of "consumption coupons," worth 100,000 won ($71.36) each, was provided to the bottom 90 percent of the population by income. It followed the first round of universal cash support, which amounted to 150,000 won per person.
 
A 2.4 percent increase in the production of the mining and manufacturing sector, considered the backbone of the economy, was offset by a 0.7 percent fall in the service sector.
 
In the mining and manufacturing sector, automobile production surged 21.2 percent on-month, and that of medical products added 11 percent.
 
Such increases were partially offset by a 3.1 percent decline in semiconductor production.
 
Facility investment showed a mixed performance.
 
Investment in transportation equipment fell by 6 percent, offsetting gains in machinery investment, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags Industrial output Korea Chuseok

More in Industry

Apple of my AI

McDonald's sells over 30 million burgers with 'Taste of Korea' menu

New LS-L&F battery plant completed in Saemangeum

Korean conglomerates accelerate year-end reshuffles amid economic uncertainty

EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports

Related Stories

Korea’s industrial output drops for third straight month despite chip sector gains

Industrial output rebounds as retail sales continue to fall

Industrial output dips most in 14 months; inventories at record high

Industrial output index hits record high in first quarter

Industrial output dips in May despite chip sector growth
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)