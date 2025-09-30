Korean Air offers 1:1 Asiana mileage conversion, 10-year retention ahead of merger
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 12:24 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 16:51
-
- SARAH CHEA
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Korean Air will apply a mileage conversion ratio of 1:1 for flight-earned miles of Asiana Airlines and 1:0.82 for miles accrued through credit card spending and other non-flight activities after the two carriers’ integration, set for December 2026.
However, the mileage programs of both airlines will remain separate for the next 10 years, allowing customers to retain their Asiana miles and use them within the integrated Korean Air airline.
The Fair Trade Commission (FTC) revealed the revised plans on Tuesday and said it will gather public feedback on the proposal until Oct. 13 before finalizing. The antitrust watchdog in June once rejected the previous plan, citing “a lack of clarity on the swap ratio.”
Under the revised plan, Asiana miles will be maintained for 10 years following the merger and can be used as before — without conversion — for ticket purchases with the integrated Korean Air. In such cases, mileage deductions for services like seat upgrades will follow Asiana’s existing standards.
However, since Korean Air and Asiana have nearly identical mileage redemption requirements, the proposed plan appears generous toward Asiana mileage holders. For instance, redeeming an economy award ticket from Incheon to Los Angeles on Nov. 1 requires 35,000 miles on both airlines. The same applies to routes like Sydney and London, while a ticket to Fukuoka requires 15,000 miles across both programs.
In other words, even Asiana miles earned through credit card spending can be used to purchase Korean Air tickets without conversion. However, they cannot be used for first-class award tickets or seat upgrades, as these are not included in Asiana’s redemption chart.
The mileage swap ratio has been one of the key conditions for regulatory approval of the merger, also the issue of greatest concern for many customers, as the two airlines have different mileage accumulation levels for those earned from credit card spending or other non-flight activities. Though the standard varies for each product or service, one Korean Air mileage point is earned for every 1,500 won spent, while it only takes 1,000 won to accrue one Asiana mile.
“By allowing Asiana miles to be used for Korean Air tickets, Asiana customers will gain significantly broader access to routes,” Korean Air said in a statement. “While Asiana previously operated 69 routes, customers will now be able to access 59 additional routes exclusively operated by Korean Air.”
If customers wish to convert their miles during the 10-year period, flight-earned miles will be exchanged at a 1:1 ratio, while miles accumulated through co-branded credit cards and other non-flight activities will be converted at a 1:0.82 ratio.
Partial conversions will not be allowed; all miles must be converted in full. After 10 years, all remaining miles will be automatically converted to Korean Air’s mileage program. After the merger, all newly earned miles — whether from flights or partner activities — will be credited to the SkyPass program under Korean Air.
Elite membership tiers and benefits will largely be maintained, with Asiana’s Gold status converting to Korean Air’s equivalent Morning Calm tier. Korean Air will introduce a new Morning Calm Select tier to accommodate Asiana Diamond and two-year Diamond Plus members. The lifetime Diamond Plus and Platinum status will be converted to Morning Calm Premium.
This integration plan is part of the corrective measures imposed by the FTC when it conditionally approved the merger between Korean Air and Asiana in May 2022. Korean Air acquired a 63.9 percent stake in Asiana on Dec. 12, 2024, and plans to operate it as a subsidiary for two years. The full integration of the two full-service carriers is scheduled for December 2026.
BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)