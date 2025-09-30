 LG Innotek to focus on future businesses like self-driving cars and robots
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

LG Innotek to focus on future businesses like self-driving cars and robots

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 15:04 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 18:31
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI


LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo talks to employees at a workspace in Magok-dong, Gangseo District, western Seoul in September in this photo provided by the company on Sept. 30. [LG INNOTEK]

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuk-soo talks to employees at a workspace in Magok-dong, Gangseo District, western Seoul in September in this photo provided by the company on Sept. 30. [LG INNOTEK]

 
LG Innotek will generate a quarter of its revenue from future businesses — such as cameras for self-driving cars and parts for robots — by 2030, CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said in a meeting with staff.
 
“LG Innotek’s future lies in the highly scalable core technologies the company has accumulated," Moon said while meeting with employees at the company's offices in Magok-dong, western Seoul this month, according to the company on Tuesday.
 

Related Article

 
“Let’s build on our greatest future assets — our high-value core technologies and the experience we’ve gained working with global top-tier clients — to create another leading business that delivers differentiated customer value," he said.
 
The executive made this appeal after recognizing the need to diversify the firm's business portfolio following a stall in its mobile camera module business, according to the company. The firm added that Moon has led efforts to identify and develop businesses for which the company's core technologies, such as its light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology, can be applied.
 
LG Innotek launched its LiDAR business in July after signing a strategic partnership with Nasdaq-listed Aeva, a U.S. firm specializing in sensing hardware and perception software. The collaboration included an investment of up to $50 million, giving the Korean components maker about a 6 percent stake in Aeva and funding new product development.
 
Under the partnership, LG Innotek will supply Aeva’s ultra-slim, long-range frequency-modulated continuous wave LiDAR modules. The modules will be combined with Aeva’s software and installed in vehicles made by global automakers, with mass production targeted for 2028.
 
LG Innotek also plans to expand its radar and vehicle camera businesses. Moon’s vision targets 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in mobility-sensing solutions sales and 5 trillion won in overall automatic driving and advanced driver assistance system components, including sensing, communication and lighting, by 2030.
 
The company is also betting on the robotics components market, where LG Innotek says it has an advantage due to its strong base of proprietary technologies. Humanoid robots need components like camera modules, semiconductor substrates and joint actuators.
 
“Our core technologies can be applied across countless fields — from autonomous driving and robotics to AI, space and medical industries," Moon said. "We will quickly secure customers and markets capable of creating new S-curves, and become a trusted technology partner that envisions the future together with our clients.”

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags lg innotek sensory module

More in Industry

Apple of my AI

McDonald's sells over 30 million burgers with 'Taste of Korea' menu

New LS-L&F battery plant completed in Saemangeum

Korean conglomerates accelerate year-end reshuffles amid economic uncertainty

EVs, cosmetics top list of Korea's leading exports

Related Stories

LG Innotek develops world's first automotive 5G satellite communications module

LG Innotek gears up to produce components for humanoid robots

LG Innotek to showcase Nexlide tech at Munich lighting workshop

LG Innotek off the line in automotive AP module market

LG Innotek posts whopping 726% jump in profit for Q2
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)