LG Innotek to focus on future businesses like self-driving cars and robots
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 15:04 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 18:31
LG Innotek will generate a quarter of its revenue from future businesses — such as cameras for self-driving cars and parts for robots — by 2030, CEO Moon Hyuk-soo said in a meeting with staff.
“LG Innotek’s future lies in the highly scalable core technologies the company has accumulated," Moon said while meeting with employees at the company's offices in Magok-dong, western Seoul this month, according to the company on Tuesday.
“Let’s build on our greatest future assets — our high-value core technologies and the experience we’ve gained working with global top-tier clients — to create another leading business that delivers differentiated customer value," he said.
The executive made this appeal after recognizing the need to diversify the firm's business portfolio following a stall in its mobile camera module business, according to the company. The firm added that Moon has led efforts to identify and develop businesses for which the company's core technologies, such as its light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology, can be applied.
LG Innotek launched its LiDAR business in July after signing a strategic partnership with Nasdaq-listed Aeva, a U.S. firm specializing in sensing hardware and perception software. The collaboration included an investment of up to $50 million, giving the Korean components maker about a 6 percent stake in Aeva and funding new product development.
Under the partnership, LG Innotek will supply Aeva’s ultra-slim, long-range frequency-modulated continuous wave LiDAR modules. The modules will be combined with Aeva’s software and installed in vehicles made by global automakers, with mass production targeted for 2028.
LG Innotek also plans to expand its radar and vehicle camera businesses. Moon’s vision targets 2 trillion won ($1.4 billion) in mobility-sensing solutions sales and 5 trillion won in overall automatic driving and advanced driver assistance system components, including sensing, communication and lighting, by 2030.
The company is also betting on the robotics components market, where LG Innotek says it has an advantage due to its strong base of proprietary technologies. Humanoid robots need components like camera modules, semiconductor substrates and joint actuators.
“Our core technologies can be applied across countless fields — from autonomous driving and robotics to AI, space and medical industries," Moon said. "We will quickly secure customers and markets capable of creating new S-curves, and become a trusted technology partner that envisions the future together with our clients.”
