Malaysian gas plant partly owned by Kepco breaks ground

Korea JoongAng Daily

Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 16:22
Kim Dong-cheol, third from right, chief executive officer of the state-run Korea Electric Power (Kepco), is seen posing for a photo at a groundbreaking ceremony of a gas plant in Malaysia, in this photo provided by Kepco on Sept. 30. [KOREA ELECTRIC POWER]

 
A groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the construction of a gas plant in Malaysia partly owned by Korea's state-run Korea Electric Power (Kepco) took place Tuesday in the Southeast Asian country, Kepco said.
 
The event was held in Plaudinda, approximately 60 kilometers southwest of Kuala Lumpur, with the chief executive officer (CEO) of Kepco, Kim Dong-cheol, and Malaysian government officials in attendance, according to the company.
 

Kepco owns a 25 percent stake in the plant, which is expected to generate up to 1,200 megawatts of electricity. The company will also oversee the entire process, from construction to operation, of the facility, it said.
 
The company predicted the plant to generate up to 11.6 trillion won ($9.3 billion) in sales over the next 21 years.
 
"The successful construction of the gas plant will not only strengthen trust between the two nations but serve as an opportunity for Kepco's overseas businesses to be recognized on the global stage," Kim said.
 
This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Malaysia.
 
Meanwhile, Kim met with the head of Malaysia's state-run electricity company, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, in Kuala Lumpur and discussed expanding partnerships in various areas, including renewable energy businesses, Kepco added.
 

Yonhap
