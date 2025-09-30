 McDonald's sells over 30 million burgers with 'Taste of Korea' menu
Published: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:04 Updated: 30 Sep. 2025, 19:49
McDonald's Korea's Taste of Korea project [MCDONALD'S KOREA]

 
Over 30 million burgers from McDonald's Korea's Taste of Korea menu — comprising Korea-exclusive food made with ingredients grown by local farmers — were sold as of this month, the fast food franchise said Tuesday.
 
Since 2021, McDonald’s has featured locally sourced ingredients in its Taste of Korea series, including garlic from Changnyeong, South Gyeongsang; green tea from Boseong, South Jeolla; scallions from Jindo, South Jeolla; and chili peppers from Jinju, South Gyeongsang.
 

The burgers were released using the regional names of the ingredients, such as the Changnyeong Garlic Burger, and their success proved the potential and benefits of the franchise's “loconomy” model, in which the company mixes locality with its economy.
 
McDonald's upped its marketing strategy by using local farmers as models in its advertisements, and the franchise emphasized that this was a win-win situation, with the farmers supplying over 1,000 tons of their produce to McDonald's. In fact, the Taste of Korea created an economic effect worth 61.7 billion won ($44 million) since 2021, according to market tracker Triplelight.
 
“The Taste of Korea project was able to grow alongside local farmers thanks to the customers who understood our sincerity,” said McDonald's Korea in a statement.
 
“We will continue the project by discovering tasty ingredients across the country as an example of a win-win loconomy model that not only upgrades the taste of the burgers but also the local farming market.”

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
